Afghanistan’s Shapoor Zadran reveals he wants to play in the IPL for Mumbai Indians

Afghanistan’s Shapoor Zadran is keen to play his trade for Mumbai Indians. (Source: AP) Afghanistan’s Shapoor Zadran is keen to play his trade for Mumbai Indians. (Source: AP)

Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran has been concentrating on his performances in the shortest format of the game ever since his return from a long injury lay-off. In the recently concluded T20I series against Bangladesh in Dehradun, the 6 ft 2in seamer was back at his best sending deliveries at more than 140 kmph and troubling the batsmen consistently on a sluggish track. In the 2 matches that he was picked, Zadran managed to bag 4 wickets at an average of 20.5. A key member of Afghanistan’s fast bowling unit in the T20 squad, Zadran is now also looking to make a mark in the T20 leagues across the world. Speaking to the indianexpress.com the lanky seamer revealed his dream of playing in some of the top T20 leagues across the globe including the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he wishes to don the blue jersey of Mumbai Indians.

“Every cricketer wants to play in the big leagues across the world and I have the same desire. I am confident of playing in the IPL and the Big Bash during the upcoming season,” said Zadran, who has already represented the Khulna Royal Bengals in the Bangladesh Premier League. On being asked which team would he like to play for in the IPL, Zadran said, “I would love to play for Mumbai Indians as they are my favourite team.”

Afghanistan’s Shapoor Zadran took four wickets against Bangladesh in the T20I series in Dehradun. (Source: AP) Afghanistan’s Shapoor Zadran took four wickets against Bangladesh in the T20I series in Dehradun. (Source: AP)

Since making his T20 debut in 2010 against Ireland, Zadran has featured in 33 Twenty20 Internationals for his country picking up 34 wickets. But now fighting injuries, the left-armer is keen to succeed in T20s for which he is working on developing his arsenal. “For one year I wasn’t in the team. Injuries hampered my progress. But I have developed several skills for T20’s during that period. I am focussing a lot on variations as well. But pace remains my primary weapon as batsmen find it difficult to negotiate,” Zadran explained.

But Zadran’s heroics isn’t limited to the ball. During the 2015 World Cup, he became a hero in his war-torn country after hitting the winning runs against Scotland to hand Afghanistan their first win at a major ICC tournament. So is he still keen on sharpening his skills with the willow? “T20 is all about hitting the big sixes. I will do the same and try to hit the ball long,” he laughs and signs off.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd