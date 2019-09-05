Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan becomes youngest skipper ever in Test cricket

Afghanistan leg spinner Rashid Khan holds a new record today when he dons the whites for Afghanistan as captain. He is now the youngest skipper ever in the Test Cricket history. Afghanistan are facing hosts Bangladesh at Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (Chittagong). Skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bat first.

20-year-old Rashid Khan is leading his side as he’s given the captaincy after team’s poor show in the World Cup 2019. While on the other side, Bangladesh is being led by Shakib Al Hasan. Rashid Khan broke the 15-year-old record on Thursday by becoming the youngest Test captain. Previously, the former Zimbabwe wicketkeeper Tatenda Taibu was holding this record for more than last 15 years.

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first in the one-off test against @BCBtigers at ZAC Stadium, Chittogram. Opening batsman @IZadran17 and spinners @zahirkh11176152 and Qais Ahmad are playing their debut match today. #AFGvBAN — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 5, 2019

At the age of 20 years and 358 days, he led the Zimbabwe Test side for the first time against Sri Lanka at Harare on 6th May 2004. On that day, he broke almost the 42-year-old record which was held by the former Indian cricketer Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi (21 years and 77 days).

Rashid Khan had also become the youngest captain in international cricket when 19-year-old Rashid stepped in as skipper for Afghanistan against Scotland in first of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Bulawayo, Zimbabwe in 2018. Rashid was given the captaincy in absence of Afghanistan skipper Asghar Stanikzai who was diagnosed with appendicitis.

Afghanistan obtained Test status in 2017 and while they were thrashed by India inside two days in their opening Test in June 2018, they managed to come good in their second Test as they defeated fellow newcomer Ireland by seven wickets to earn their maiden win in the longest format. “(I am) pretty excited. It is a new role to be a captain of the team and will try my best to be positive and enjoy the game, Rashid told reporters after reaching in Chittagong for the match.