Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan achieves a rare feet on his captaincy debut

It has been an exceptional captaincy debut for Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan. The 20-year-old leggie first impressed with his batting and then with superb bowling. And with this, he became the only fourth cricketer in the history of cricket to pick up a 5-wicket haul and score more than 50 runs on his captaincy debut.

Rashid took his second Test fifer during the ongoing one-ff Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram. Rashid dismissed Bangladesh tailender Nayeem Hasan to wrap up the innings, his figures read 19.5-3-55-5. He had already boosted Afghanistan’s 1st innings total to 342 by scoring a quickfire 51 off 61 balls – an innings which included 3 huge sixes too.

Fifty-plus & 5-for on Test captaincy debut: Hon.FS Jackson, 1905

Imran Khan, 1982

Shakib Al Hasan, 2009

RASHID KHAN, 2019#BANvAFG — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 7, 2019

Before Rashid Khan, former England captain Sheldon Jackson (1905), Pakistan legend Imran Khan (1982) and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (2009) are the three Test skippers who have scored 50-plus runs and take a 5-for on their captaincy debuts.

This happens to be Rashid Khan’s 2nd 5-wicket haul after his match-winning 5/82 against Ireland in March earlier this year. This was incidentally, Afghanistan’s maiden Test victory and it arrived in only their 2nd match after being granted Test status a couple of years ago.