Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan achieves a rare feet on his captaincy debut

Rashid Khan becomes the only fourth cricketer in the history of cricket to pick up a 5-wicket haul and score more than 50 runs on his captaincy debut.

Rashid Khan played his first Test as captain after he was given the captaincy post World Cup.

It has been an exceptional captaincy debut for Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan. The 20-year-old leggie first impressed with his batting and then with superb bowling. And with this, he became the only fourth cricketer in the history of cricket to pick up a 5-wicket haul and score more than 50 runs on his captaincy debut.

Rashid took his second Test fifer during the ongoing one-ff Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram. Rashid dismissed Bangladesh tailender Nayeem Hasan to wrap up the innings, his figures read 19.5-3-55-5. He had already boosted Afghanistan’s 1st innings total to 342 by scoring a quickfire 51 off 61 balls – an innings which included 3 huge sixes too.

Before Rashid Khan, former England captain Sheldon Jackson (1905), Pakistan legend Imran Khan (1982) and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (2009) are the three Test skippers who have scored 50-plus runs and take a 5-for on their captaincy debuts.

This happens to be Rashid Khan’s 2nd 5-wicket haul after his match-winning 5/82 against Ireland in March earlier this year. This was incidentally, Afghanistan’s maiden Test victory and it arrived in only their 2nd match after being granted Test status a couple of years ago.

