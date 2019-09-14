Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch AFG vs ZIM match?

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe (AFG vs ZIM) T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan will be playing their first game of the tri-series against Zimbabwe. The Hamilton Maskadza-led Zimbabwe were beaten by a narrow margin in their first game of the tri-series on Friday. Afghanistan are in high spirits after beating Bangladesh in the one-off Test. Zimbabwe’s Ryan Burl will be the one player to watch out for. Burl scored a half-century in the previous game including 28 runs in a single over of Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan.

When is Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20I match?

The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20I match is on Saturday, September 14.

Where is Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20I match being played?

The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20I match is being played at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

What time does Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20I match start?

The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20I match begins at 06:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20I match?

The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20I match will be telecast on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch online live streaming of Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20I match?

The live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20I match is available on Hotstar. You can also login to indianexpress.com for live updates.

Squads:

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Najeeb Tarakai, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Shafiqullah Shafiq(w), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran, Karim Janat, Fareed Malik, Fazal Niazai, Shahidullah Kamal, Naveen-ul-Haq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Zimbabwe: Brendan Taylor(w), Hamilton Masakadza(c), Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Timycen Maruma, Ryan Burl, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Tony Munyonga, Kyle Jarvis, Neville Madziva, Tendai Chatara, Chris Mpofu, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richmond Mutumbami, Regis Chakabva