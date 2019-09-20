Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 5th T20 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch AFG vs ZIM live action?

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe (Afg vs Zim) 5th T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Team Zimbabwe is all set to give their team member Hamilton Masakadza a winning farewell. This will be his last international match and, having contributed for so long to Zimbabwe cricket, a win over a side that has totally dominated them in T20Is will make for a sweet exit. Masakadza will retire having played the most T20Is for Zimbabwe. He has missed only four of Zimbabwe’s 69 T20Is, all in 2015. He is also their highest run-getter in the format, with the most 50-plus scores and the most boundaries.

When is the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20I match?

The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20I match is on Friday, September 20.

Where is Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20I match being played?

The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20I match will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

What time does Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20I match start?

The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20I match begins at 06:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20I match?

The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20I match will be telecast on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch online live streaming of Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20I match?

The live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20I match is available on Hotstar. You can also login to indianexpress.com for live updates.

Squads

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najeeb Tarakai, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Fareed Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Zimbabwe: Brendan Taylor (wk), Hamilton Masakadza (capt), Sean Williams, Regis Chakabva, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami, Neville Madziva, Kyle Jarvis, Ainsley Ndlovu, Chris Mpofu