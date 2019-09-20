Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 5th T20 Live Cricket Streaming: Rashid Khan wins toss, elects to bat

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe (AFG vs ZIM) 5th T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan take on Hamilton Masakadza-led Zimbabwe in the fifth match of the tri-nation series. Afghanistan have not lost a single match in the tournament whereas Zimbabwe are yet to win one. Masakadza retires from international cricket with this game, a motive for Zimbabwe to register their first win in the tournament.

For Afghanistan, Mohammad Nabi is the highest run-scorer with 122 runs from two games. Ryan Burl is Zimbabwe’s highest run-scorer of the tournament with 83 runs from three games. Kyle Jarvis is in fine form with five wickets from three games. On the other hand, Afghan skipper Rashid Khan has four wickets from two games.