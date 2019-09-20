Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 5th T20 Live Cricket Streaming: Rashid Khan wins toss, elects to bat

Toggle Menu
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, AFG vs ZIM 5th T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Afghanistan have not lost a single match in the tournament whereas Zimbabwe are yet to win one

Ryan Burl scored 83 runs in three matches in the tri-nation series including a half-century against Bangladesh (Source: Zimbabwe cricket/Twitter)

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe (AFG vs ZIM) 5th T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan take on Hamilton Masakadza-led Zimbabwe in the fifth match of the tri-nation series. Afghanistan have not lost a single match in the tournament whereas Zimbabwe are yet to win one. Masakadza retires from international cricket with this game, a motive for Zimbabwe to register their first win in the tournament.

For Afghanistan, Mohammad Nabi is the highest run-scorer with 122 runs from two games. Ryan Burl is Zimbabwe’s highest run-scorer of the tournament with 83 runs from three games. Kyle Jarvis is in fine form with five wickets from three games. On the other hand, Afghan skipper Rashid Khan has four wickets from two games.

Live Blog

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 5th T20 Live Updates:

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Fazal Niazai, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran

Zimbabwe: Brendan Taylor(w), Hamilton Masakadza(c), Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami, Neville Madziva, Kyle Jarvis, Ainsley Ndlovu, Chris Mpofu

Toss update

Hello and welcome to Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20 live blog. Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan has won the toss and elected to bat first. 

Squads:

Zimbabwe: Brendan Taylor(w), Hamilton Masakadza(c), Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami, Neville Madziva, Kyle Jarvis, Ainsley Ndlovu, Chris Mpofu, Craig Ervine, Tendai Chatara, Tony Munyonga, Timycen Maruma

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Najeeb Tarakai, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Fareed Malik, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Dawlat Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazal Niazai, Naveen-ul-Haq

