Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20 Live Cricket Score Online: ZIM bowl first after winning toss

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe (Afg vs Zim) T20 Live Cricket Score Online: In their T20I tri-series opener, Afghanistan take on Zimbabwe at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. After beating the hosts Bangladesh in the one-off Test, the Rashid Khan-led side will go into the T20I series with confidence. Afghanistan are unbeaten in their last 10 games. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have merely won one T20I match in their last 15 attempts.

On Friday, Afif Hossain hit a 26-ball 52 as Bangladesh made a spectacular recovery to beat Zimbabwe by three wickets with two balls remaining in a winning start to the Twenty20 tri-series. The match was delayed by more than 1 1/2 hours due to a wet outfield and reduced to 18 overs per team.