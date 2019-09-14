Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20 Live Cricket Score Online: ZIM bowl first after winning toss

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe (Afg vs Zim) T20 Live Cricket Score Online: In their T20I tri-series opener, Afghanistan take on Zimbabwe at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. After beating the hosts Bangladesh in the one-off Test, the Rashid Khan-led side will go into the T20I series with confidence. Afghanistan are unbeaten in their last 10 games. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have merely won one T20I match in their last 15 attempts.
On Friday, Afif Hossain hit a 26-ball 52 as Bangladesh made a spectacular recovery to beat Zimbabwe by three wickets with two balls remaining in a winning start to the Twenty20 tri-series. The match was delayed by more than 1 1/2 hours due to a wet outfield and reduced to 18 overs per team.
Third wicket
There's a wicket at the end of that slow partnership. Tarakai the man to depart after a 19-ball 14. Sean Williams gets his second wicket. There hasn't been a boundary hit in the last 4 overs. Najibullah Zadran joins Asghar Afghan. AFG 80/3 after 11.4 ovs
Consolidation
The Afghanistan innings seems to have found an equilibrium. After that slash-and-burn approach by Gurbaz in the opening powerplay, Tarakai and Asghar Afghan are concentrating on oving the score along in singles. AFG 75/2 after 10 ovs
OUT
That's a jinx! Gurbaz is out. He goes for a 24-ball 43. That's what pressure does. Afghanistan had been scoring freely till now. There had just been 2 runs off the 7th over, bowled by Sean Williams. Gurbaz, playing the last ball of the over, may have been under a bit of pressure to make the ball count. He fails to connect and Afghanistan lose the wicket of their set batsman. AFG 60/2 after 7 ovs
Tale of debutaants
It has been a tale of debutants shining in this match so far. Ndlovu for Zimbabwe was the most effective from the bowling side. The biggest cheers for the day have been reserved for Afghanistan's debutant though - Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Gurbaz is nearing his 50 on debut, and what a 50 it will be. New man Tarakai is now taking his time to get his eye in. AFG 60/1 after 6.5 ovs
Zazai is out
Zazai's laboured stay comes to an end. That's the first wicket of the match. Chatara gets the breakthrough. The danger man is still there though. Gurbaz has scored 41 off 20 balls, the bulk of the runs scored so far, and Zimbabwe will be hoping they can see his back soon. AFG 57/1 after 5.4 ovs
Zazai gets in on the action
Zazai hits Sean Williams for a six. That is his first boundary of the day. Gurbaz, at the other end, has been going bonkers at the other end, meanwhile. 5 fours and 2 sixes for him already. Zimbabwe are being taken apart by the Afghan openers. The run rate climbs above 10 for the first time. AFG 57/0 after 5.3 ovs
Ndlovu the best bowler so far
The debutant has been the Zimbabwe bowler on display so far today. Jarvis goes for runs in his second over too and it is Gurbaz who is responsible for the runs yet again. AFG 41/0 after 4 ovs
Gurbaz onsalught continues
Tendai Chatara also goes for runs in his first over. Zazai finishes off the third over with a six. 10 runs off that over. Gurbaz is making sure AFG start off the match on the right note. AFG 28/0 after 3 ovs
Afghanistan off to fast start
Gurbaz starts off the match on an aggressive note. Jarvis, who was very economical yesterday, goes for 11 runs in his first over today. Afghanistan 18/0 after 2 ovs