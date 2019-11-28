Afghanistan vs West Indies One-Off Test, Day 2 Highlights: AFG take slender lead

Afghanistan vs West Indies (AFG vs WI) One-Off Test Highlights: Rahkeem Cornwall and Roston Chase piled misery on Afghanistan after Shamarh Brooks had posted his first Test century on Day 2 of the one-off Test between West Indies and Afghanistan in Lucknow on Thursday. At stumps, Afghanistan were 109/7, having taken a slender lead of 19 runs with not much batting left.
Javed Ahmadi’s 62 at the top of the order for Afghanistan gave the ‘home team’ some hope of a resurgence in the second innings, but the last session of the day belonged to the spin threat of Rahkeem Cornwall, who became the first spinner from the West Indies to take 10 wickets in a Test in India, and Roston Chase.
Highlights
Cornwall and Chase hunting in a pack. After Cornwall played destructor in chief for the top order, it is Roston Chase following up on cleaning up the resistance. Ahmadi, after having stayed out there from the beginning - being present as Afghanistan brought up their first ever 50 opening stand in Test cricket, as Afghanistan began to have hopes of a second innings revival, then being present as he began to run out of partners at an alarming rate - finally goes out for 62. Afghanistan finish the day at 109/7, having a lead of 19 runs over Afghanistan.
Afghanistan are looking to be in danger of collapsing by Day 2 itself now! Another wicket falls. Chase with the scalp again. Amir Hamza is caught for 1 - by Cornwall, who can do no wrong - as Afghanistan lose their sixth wicket. Afsar Zazai comes out to give company to Javed Ahmadi, who has seen a nightmare play out at his other end in the last hour.
Afghanistan manage to get into the lead but that's small relief for them. A fifth wicket falls for them, and it's somebody other than Cornwall picking up a wicket. That's a rarity -going by how this match has gone. Nasir Jamal is bowled for 15 by Chase. Afghanistan have lost half their side before the lead in the 2nd innings is into double figures.
Read: Rahkeem Cornwall takes 10 wickets in Afghanistan Test
Cornwall has made things tough for Afghanistan as the fourth wicket also fell, third for Cornwall. Cornwall to Asghar Afghan, out Caught by Shamarh Brooks!! Ten wickets in the match for Rahkeem Cornwall. It's the Cornwall-Brooks pair again. Afghanistan in deep troubles, 68/4
Ihsanullah Run Out. This is not what Afghanistan wanted. This is kamikaze running and Ahmadi has thrown Janat under the bus. Absolute suicidal. Ihsanullah goes for 1(5). AFG 55/2. Trail by 35 runs.
Amir Hamza gets the big wicket. Shamarh Brooks departs after a splendid knock in spin-friendly conditions. Brooks scored 111 runs from 214 deliveries including 15 fours and one six. WI - 270/9
Rahkeem Cornwall could not do damage with the bat. Cornwall departs for 4 as skipper Rashid Khan gets his third wicket of the innings. WI - 260/8, lead by 73 runs
Shamarh Brooks his maiden Test hundred. A huge moment for the 31-year-old who made his debut against India this year. Brooks gets to his century from 198 deliveries. WI - 255/7
Amir Hamza got Jason Holder out. Zazai whipped the bails off in a whisker and Holder is gone. That turned away, Holder tried to clip it and missed. The back foot went up thanks to the momentum of the body into the clip. Holder st Zazai b Amir Hamza 11(14). WI 243/7
Zahir Khan got Dowrich out. He is Lbw and Zahir Khan manages to break the 74-run partnership. A big relief to the Afghan camp. Dowrich goes for 42. West Indies lost their 6th wicket. 224/6,
West Indies' Shamarh Brooks and Shane Dowrich have made things different for their team as both have stitched a 72-run partnership for 7th wicket and kept Afghanistan wicketless for a couple of hours now. The lead has been extended to 36. WI 223/5
Brooks and Dowrich are leading Windies innings ahead as at Lunch Windies have reached 195/5. With an 8-run lead, Brooks has reached 75* and Dowrich is unbeaten at 25. A 45-run partnership has been stitched between the two. Afghanistan did quite well to pick up three wickets but the visitors have 127 runs and they have successfully wiped off the deficit. WI 195/5
Windies innings is just 10 runs behind from Afghanistan's 187. With Shamarh Brooks is still at the middle on 61 and Shane Dowrich at 22, Windies are 177/5 in 50 overs.
Roston Chase fell for just 2 and Windies lost their fifth wicket. Afghanistan bowlers are on their task and getting wickets at regular intervals. Zahir Khan got Roston Chase out, caught by Ibrahim Zadran. He's one of the bankable players for the West Indies but he's flopped today. WI 154/5
Another fifty from West Indies this morning. This time from Shamarh Brooks. He reached his 50 in just 88 balls where Shamarh hit 7 fours and one six. West Indies are 140/4 and trail by 47 runs now.
Rashid Khan claims Hetmyer's wicket and this is a big blow to Windies innings. It's a Lbw!! Gone this time! Rashid has his man. Was a fullish leg break that beat Hetmyer's inside edge and rapped him on the front pad. Hetmyer's gone for 13(21) WI 137/4
Hamza got Campbell out, caught by Ihsanullah. Needed something special to break this rollicking stand and Ihsanullah has provided that for Afghanistan. Campbell's impressive innings is cut short by the brilliance. Afghanistan finally have an opening. John Campbell goes for 55(75). Shimron Hetmyer is the new man in. WI 123/3
Windies opener John Campbell reached his fifty, taking the team's total to 95/2. He scored 50 off just 66 balls with five fours so far. This is the first fifty of the match and maiden for Campbell. It's been a confident knock so far and he'll want to make this a bigger one. The intent against spin has been refreshing to see. West Indies trail by 91 runs now.
Hello and welcome to the Indian Express live blog on Afghanistan vs West Indies One-Off Test being played at Lucknow. It's Day 2 and West Indies trail by 119 runs. On Day 1, Windies spinner Rahkeem Cornwall singlehandedly controlled Afghans from scoring runs and got 7 wickets for 75 runs.