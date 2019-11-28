Afghanistan vs West Indies One-Off Test, Day 2 Highlights: AFG take slender lead

Afghanistan lead by 19 runs with 7 wickets down in the 2nd innings at the end of Day 2. Afghanistan lead by 19 runs with 7 wickets down in the 2nd innings at the end of Day 2.

Afghanistan vs West Indies (AFG vs WI) One-Off Test Highlights: Rahkeem Cornwall and Roston Chase piled misery on Afghanistan after Shamarh Brooks had posted his first Test century on Day 2 of the one-off Test between West Indies and Afghanistan in Lucknow on Thursday. At stumps, Afghanistan were 109/7, having taken a slender lead of 19 runs with not much batting left.

Javed Ahmadi’s 62 at the top of the order for Afghanistan gave the ‘home team’ some hope of a resurgence in the second innings, but the last session of the day belonged to the spin threat of Rahkeem Cornwall, who became the first spinner from the West Indies to take 10 wickets in a Test in India, and Roston Chase.