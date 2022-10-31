scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch AFG vs SL

AFG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch AFG vs SL T20 World Cup Match Live Telecast

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis plays a shot. (Photo: T20 World Cup/Twitter)

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: Afghanistan have two points after three game but they are yet to win at the 2022 T20 World Cup. Mohammed Nabi and co benefitted from the washed off games against New Zealand and Ireland, but with the Super 12 stage now reaching business end, they must finally secure a win to progress through. Sri Lanka on the other end, had two points in their hands on Saturday before Glenn Phillips and a resolute bowling attack took them away from the Asian Champions, who also have two points from three matches.

Here’s all you need to know about the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match.

When and where is the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match is on Tuesday, November 1 at Gabba, Brisbane.

What time will the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match begin?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match will begin at 9:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9:00 AM.

Where can I watch the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match on TV in India?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be broadcasted at the Star Sports Network.

Advertisement

Where can I watch the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match on internet in India?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rumour and Stampede’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-October 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rumour and Stampede’ or ‘...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputesPremium
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputes

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be live streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 09:07:08 pm
Next Story

The work of worship: Karnataka’s new state

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup: South Africa defeat India by 5 wickets
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 31: Latest News