Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch AFG vs SL

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: Afghanistan have two points after three game but they are yet to win at the 2022 T20 World Cup. Mohammed Nabi and co benefitted from the washed off games against New Zealand and Ireland, but with the Super 12 stage now reaching business end, they must finally secure a win to progress through. Sri Lanka on the other end, had two points in their hands on Saturday before Glenn Phillips and a resolute bowling attack took them away from the Asian Champions, who also have two points from three matches.

Here’s all you need to know about the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match.

When and where is the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match is on Tuesday, November 1 at Gabba, Brisbane.

What time will the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match begin?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match will begin at 9:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9:00 AM.

Where can I watch the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match on TV in India?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be broadcasted at the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match on internet in India?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be live streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.