Afghanistan vs Pakistan LIVE Cricket Score: Confident Pakistan take on buoyant Afghanistan in Dubai

Pakistan go into the Super 12 clash on Friday as favourites but Afghanistan is not a side that can be taken lightly now. A mix of powerful strikers and world-class spinners make them an exciting unit. Afghanistan batters dominated the Scotland bowlers with their power-hitting but now they have to contend with an attack which is one of the most dangerous in this event. The impressive wins over India and New Zealand has made Pakistan the team to watch out in this tournament.
Afghanistan Squad: Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan, Fareed Ahmad.
Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammed Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Harris Rauf, Shaeen Shah Afridi, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohamed Nawaz, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammed Wasim, Sohaib Maqsood.
If Pakistan have a good record in T20Is in UAE, winning 24 of the 38 matches, Afghanistan have it even better - winning 27 of the 34 matches in the country.
Mohammad Hafeez is the only Pakistani player to have played against Afghanistan in a T20I. Meanwhile, Afghanistan have six players who were a part of the lone T20I against Pakistan.
Pakistan and Afghanistan have played only one T20I against each other - in 2013. Pakistan won that match by 6 wickets with only a ball to spare.
Pakistan Probable XI: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
Afghanistan Probable XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen ul Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman
