Afghanistan win their first-ever Test match, beat Ireland by seven wickets

Afghanistan stitched history in Dehradun on Monday to become the latest to win a Test match after beating Ireland by seven wickets. Chasing 147 for the win, Afghanistan got there thanks to a 100-plus run stand between Rahmat Shah and Ihsanullah Janat. It was the second Test for the newest members to the longest format fold.
Earlier, Afghanistan had won the T20I series 2-0 and the ODI series was level at 2-2 with one game getting washed out.
BRIEF SCORES: Ireland: 172 (Tim Murtagh 54*; Yamin Ahmadzai 3/41, Mohammad Nabi 3/36) and 288 (Andrew Balbirnie 82, Kevin O Brien 56; Rashid Khan 5/82, Yamin Ahmadzai 3/52) lose to Afghanistan: 314 (Rahmat Shah 98, Asghar Afghan 67; Stuart Thompson 3/28) & 147/3 (Rahmat Shah 76, Ihsanullah Janat 65).
(To be updated)