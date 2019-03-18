Toggle Menu
Afghanistan win their first-ever Test match, beat Ireland by seven wickets

Afghanistan became the newest ICC member to win a Test match after beating Ireland by seven wickets in a one-off Test against fellow newcomers Ireland.

Afghanistani spinner Rashid Khan bowls during a match against Ireland in Dehradun.
Rashid Khan picked 2/20 on the first day of the game and claimed his maiden 5-wicket haul in the second essay. (Source: PTI)

Afghanistan stitched history in Dehradun on Monday to become the latest to win a Test match after beating Ireland by seven wickets. Chasing 147 for the win, Afghanistan got there thanks to a 100-plus run stand between Rahmat Shah and Ihsanullah Janat. It was the second Test for the newest members to the longest format fold.

Earlier, Afghanistan had won the T20I series 2-0 and the ODI series was level at 2-2 with one game getting washed out.

BRIEF SCORES: Ireland: 172 (Tim Murtagh 54*; Yamin Ahmadzai 3/41, Mohammad Nabi 3/36) and 288 (Andrew Balbirnie 82, Kevin O Brien 56; Rashid Khan 5/82, Yamin Ahmadzai 3/52) lose to Afghanistan: 314 (Rahmat Shah 98, Asghar Afghan 67; Stuart Thompson 3/28) & 147/3 (Rahmat Shah 76, Ihsanullah Janat 65).

