Afghanistan vs Ireland series: Schedule, Squads, Venue, TV channel and timings in IST

Afghanistan will host Ireland at their adopted home of Dehradun for three Twenty20s, five one-day internationals before a five-day Test match – only the second for both countries since their admission to cricket’s elite. This would be Afghanistan’s debut “home” Test match, despite it being on Indian soil in the foothills of the Himalayas.

In their opening Tests, both newest members to gain Test cricket status were beaten. While Afghanistan were easily swept aside by India last year, Ireland pushed Pakistan but eventually came short.

Since then both teams have focused on the shorter formats rather than the more traditional, longest form of the game. Afghanistan qualified for the World Cup in England, and will open their campaign against Australia in Bristol on June 2. But the focus for now is very much on the Test match, which had to be brought forward by four days so it didn’t clash with the start of the Indian Premier League on March 23.

Afghanistan’s three spin bowlers – Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb-ur-Rehman – are expected to feature in the IPL, which is now beginning earlier to give all the players rest ahead of the World Cup.

In the absence of Gary Wilson, Ireland will be captained by Paul Stirling in the T20Is before William Porterfield takes over the captaincy for the ODIs and the Test match. Wilson is still recovering from a condition which affects his vision and will miss the entire tour.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Schedule

February 21: 1st T20I in Dehradun at 1830 IST

February 23: 2nd T20I in Dehradun at 1830 IST

February 24: 3rd T20I in Dehradun at 1830 IST

February 28: 1st ODI in Dehradun at 1300 IST

March 2: 2nd ODI in Dehradun at 1300 IST

March 5: 3rd ODI in Dehradun at 1300 IST

March 8: 4th ODI in Dehradun at 1300 IST

March 10: 5th ODI in Dehradun at 1300 IST

March 15-19: Only Test in Dehradun at 1000 IST

Afghanistan vs Ireland Squads

T20I squads

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan(c), Usman Ghani, Najeeb Tarakai, Hazratullah Zazai, Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Nabi, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Farid Malik, Sayed Shirzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zahir Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ziaur Rahman

Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Kevin O Brien, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker

ODI squads

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan(c), Mohammad Shahzad, Noor Ali Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Aftab Alam, Dawlat Zadran, Zahir Khan, Farid Malik, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shapoor Zadran, Sayed Shirzad

Ireland: William Porterfield(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, James Cameron-Dow, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Tim Murtagh, James McCollum, Kevin O Brien, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker

Test squads

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan(c), Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Nasir Jamal, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ikram Ali Khil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Wafadar Momand, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Waqar Salamkheil

Ireland: William Porterfield(c), Andrew Balbirnie, James Cameron-Dow, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O Brien, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker.

Afghanistan vs Ireland TV broadcast

The Afghanistan vs Ireland series will not be fully live broadcast on TV in India. D-SPORT will telecast the first and second T20Is, and 1st, 3rd and 4th ODI out of the five match series.