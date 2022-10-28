Afghanistan vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch AFG vs IRE live

Afghanistan vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming Details: After defeating England by 5 runs in a rain marred match on Wednesday, a buoyant Ireland will lock horns with Afghanistan on Friday. Both teams have played 2 games each with Ireland winning one against England and losing against Sri Lanka. Afghanistan, meanwhile, had their match against New Zealand abandoned and have suffered a loss against England.

When will Afghanistan vs Ireland (AFG vs IRE) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The Afghanistan vs Ireland (AFG vs IRE) Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on October 28, 2022, Wednesday.

What time will Afghanistan vs Ireland (AFG vs IRE) Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 start?

The Afghanistan vs Ireland (AFG vs IRE) Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 9.30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9 AM IST.

Where will Afghanistan vs Ireland (AFG vs IRE) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The Afghanistan vs Ireland (AFG vs IRE) Super 12 T20 World Cup match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

Which TV channel will broadcast Afghanistan vs Ireland (AFG vs IRE) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022?

Star Sports Network will broadcast the Afghanistan vs Ireland (AFG vs IRE) Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.

When and where to watch Afghanistan vs Ireland (AFG vs IRE) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 online?

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the Afghanistan vs Ireland (AFG vs IRE) Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.