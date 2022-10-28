scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Resolute AFG clash with high flying IRE

By: Sports Desk
October 28, 2022 8:08:43 am
Afghanistan vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Live Commentary and Cricket Score: Afghanistan will look to get a victory under their belt when they take on a high flying Ireland, fresh off defeating England in their last match. Afghanistan will be looking at their batting after getting unravelled by Sam Curran in their first match. Ireland, meanwhile, will hope to continue their all-round form which helped them edge past England on Wednesday.

Both teams have been affected negatively and positively by the rain with Ireland beating England by 5 runs due to DLS method while Afghanistan had their match against New Zealand cancelled even before toss could happen due to the downpour. Will rain play a factor on Friday? Only time will tell.

Follow AFG vs IRE live score & updates from Melbourne below.

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Darwish Rasooli, Naveen-ul-Haq, Qais Ahmad

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Stephen Doheny

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 08:08:43 am
