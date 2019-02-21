Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Online, AFG vs IRE T20 Live Score: Ireland lose four wickets

Afghanistan vs Ireland, Afg vs Ire 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Ireland and Afghanistan will start their series with the first T20I on Thursday. The match, which will be played in Afghanistan’s newly-adopted home ground of Dehradun, will see the two teams looking to pose a stiff challenge to each other and gain in experience before the start of the World Cup in May.

Ireland will be without their regular skipper Gary Wilson who is recuperating from a vision-related ailment diagnosed in December 2018. Paul Stirling will lead Ireland in the T20Is while William Porterfield will take over in Tests and T20Is. Catch Live score and updates of Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st T20I.