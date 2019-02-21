Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Online, AFG vs IRE T20 Live Score: Ireland lose four wickets

Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Online, AFG vs IRE T20 Live Score: Ireland lose four wicketshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/afghanistan-vs-ireland-live-cricket-score-afg-vs-ire-1st-t20i-live-streaming-5595225/
Afghanistan vs Ireland, Afg vs Ire 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Ireland and Afghanistan will start their series with the first T20I on Thursday. The match, which will be played in Afghanistan’s newly-adopted home ground of Dehradun, will see the two teams looking to pose a stiff challenge to each other and gain in experience before the start of the World Cup in May.
Ireland will be without their regular skipper Gary Wilson who is recuperating from a vision-related ailment diagnosed in December 2018. Paul Stirling will lead Ireland in the T20Is while William Porterfield will take over in Tests and T20Is. Catch Live score and updates of Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st T20I.
GONE!
WICKET! Mohammad Nabi has dismissed Simi SIngh. He goes down the wicket and goes too early, Nabi spots him and fires it outside off, for the keeper to complete the formality. IRE 60/4
GONE!
WICKET! Paul Stirling is the next man to go. A short delivery from Mohammed Nabi and Stirling tried to go for a big hit. Mistimed it. Easy catch for Najibullah Zadran in the deep. IRE 39/3
GONE!
WICKET! Karim Janat strikes and Andy Balbirnie has been trapped LBW. Afghanistan get another breakthrough. IRE 37/2
GONE!
WICKET! Mujeeb ur Rahman gets the first breakthrough. Full length delivery to O' Brien and he just pushes it into the air. Easy catch for Mohammed Nabi in the deep. IRE 23/1
3 overs gone
Good start from opening pair. Kevin O' brien and Paul Stirling have started brilliantly. The duo have playnot lost a wicket and are now starting to accelerate. 3 overs gone, IRE 17/0
HERE WE GO!
Mujeeb Ur Rahman starts off with the first over for Afghanistan. Paul Stirling and Kevin O' Brien are out to come out to bat for Ireland.
Teams:
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Asghar Afghan(c), Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Shafiqullah Shafiq(w), Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Farid Malik
Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Shane Getkate, Simi Singh, Kevin O Brien, Stuart Poynter(w), George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin, Peter Chase, Stuart Thompson
Captains speak
Asghar Afghan: Toss doesn't matter. Honestly we wanted to bowl first and we are happy with that. We back our strengths which is bowling and looking forward to have a good game.
Stirling: We gonna have a bat. We got good preparation before this game. The conditions look good and always great to be in India.
TOSS!
Ireland have won the toss and have opted to bat!
Afghanistan vs Ireland
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the 1st T20I between Afghanistan and Ireland. The two teams will be eager to get out a series of positive results before the World Cup. This is a chance for the teams to test out their squads before the more important ODIs and Tests.
Ireland (From): Paul Stirling(c), Stuart Thompson, James Shannon, Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Stuart Poynter(w), Kevin O Brien, Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Boyd Rankin, Peter Chase, Shane Getkate, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Lorcan Tucker
Afghanistan (From): Hazratullah Zazai, Samiullah Shenwari, Asghar Afghan(c), Shafiqullah Shafiq(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zahir Khan, Ziaur Rahman, Sayed Shirzad, Farid Malik, Najeeb Tarakai, Usman Ghani
