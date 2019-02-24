Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Online, AFG vs IRE T20 Live Score: Ireland win toss, elect to field firsthttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/afghanistan-vs-ireland-3rd-t20-afg-vs-ire-live-score-streaming-5598889/
Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Online, AFG vs IRE T20 Live Score: Ireland win toss, elect to field first
Afghanistan vs Ireland, Afg vs Ire 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Afghanistan will be looking to assert their dominance by staging a whitewash on Ireland.
Afghanistan vs Ireland, Afg vs Ire 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Hazratullah Zazai was a protagonist in what as an assault on the concept of bowling in the second T20I between Afghanistan and Ireland. Zazai smoked 162 off 62 balls as Afghanistan posted 278/3. In reply, Ireland made 194/6. All in a T20I match.
Afghanistan’s victory on Saturday has rendered this match as a bit of a dead rubber. They have a 2-0 lead in the three-match series and have shown that they are a class above their fellow full-member newbies in the shortest format of the game.
Ireland skipper Paul Stirling states the obvious - "We need a much-improved performance today" - before stating that Stuart Thompson comes in for Lorcan Tucker. Asghar Afghan, on the other hand, says that Afghanistan have made four changes to the side.
Hello and welcome!
The first match was a low-scoring thriller, the second was a run-laden absurdity. Afghanistan have won this already but the nature of this series has been such that fans might tune in to check out what side of T20 cricket is on offer today. The 'home' side have shown that they are well and truly a class above teams like Ireland in limited overs cricket, something they showed earlier with their incredible performances at the Asia Cup. They would now be looking to make it a 3-0 whitewash and go into five-match ODI series with a proper spring to their steps.
A total of 472 runs were scored in 20 overs but it was Afghanistan who emerged victorious after beating Ireland by 84 runs on Saturday. With this win, they seal the series by a margin of 2-0. Hazratullah Zazai scored an unbeaten 162 while Rashid Khan picked up 4/25 to guide their side to win.
Openers Hazratullah Zazai and Usman Ghani put up a 236-run opening partnership and Afghanistan ended their innings on 278/3, surpassing the record for highest T20I score by a team. In reply, Ireland scored 194/6 but fell short by quite a big margin. Paul Stirling’s 91was the only stand out innings.
TEAMS!
Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Kevin O'Brien, Andrew Balbirnie, Shane Getkate, Simi Singh, Stuart Poynter(w), George Dockrell, Stuart Thompson, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin, Peter Chase
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Shafiqullah (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan (capt), Rashid Khan, Najeeb Tarakai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Sayed Shirzad, Zia-ur-Rehman
Ireland win toss, elect to field first
