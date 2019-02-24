Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Online, AFG vs IRE T20 Live Score: Ireland win toss, elect to field first

Afghanistan vs Ireland, Afg vs Ire 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Hazratullah Zazai was a protagonist in what as an assault on the concept of bowling in the second T20I between Afghanistan and Ireland. Zazai smoked 162 off 62 balls as Afghanistan posted 278/3. In reply, Ireland made 194/6. All in a T20I match.

Afghanistan’s victory on Saturday has rendered this match as a bit of a dead rubber. They have a 2-0 lead in the three-match series and have shown that they are a class above their fellow full-member newbies in the shortest format of the game.

Afghanistan vs Ireland T20I will not be the only live action on IndianExpress.com, you can follow India vs Australia from Vizag.

