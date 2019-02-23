Toggle Menu
Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Score Online, AFG vs IRE T20I: Afghanistan look to seal serieshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/afghanistan-vs-ireland-2nd-t20i-live-score-streaming-5597981/

Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Score Online, AFG vs IRE T20I: Afghanistan look to seal series

Afghanistan vs Ireland, AFG vs IRE 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match: After going down in the first T20I by five wickets against Afghanistan, Paul Stirling-led Irish side would look for a win on Saturday to square off the three-match series.

Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming: Afghanistan take on Ireland. (PTI Photo)

Afghanistan vs Ireland, Afg vs Ire 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After going down in the first T20I by five wickets against Afghanistan, Paul Stirling-led Irish side would look for a win on Saturday to square off the three-match series. After electing to bat first in the previous encounter, Ireland could only manage to post 132/6 in their respective 20 overs. Coming into the national side after featuring in the recently-concluded Big Bash League, spinner Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi were instrumental in restrcting the Irish side for a paltry score as the duo shared two wickets each.

In response, Afghanistan got off to a very poor start as they were reduced to 50/5 in 7.2 overs. However, a cautious approach by Najibullah Zadran and Nabi resuced Afghanistan from early damage as the duo chased down the target with four balls to spare.

Live Blog

Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I: Catch Live Score and Updates

Stoppage in Play!

1 over into the game and the sprinklers go off in the square-leg area and players have to walk off. AFG- 5/0

Afghanistan (Playing XI):

Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan(c), Samiullah Shenwari, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Shafiqullah Shafiq(w), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Malik

Ireland (Playing XI):

Paul Stirling(c), Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie, Shane Getkate, Simi Singh, Stuart Poynter(w), George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin, Peter Chase, Lorcan Tucker

TOSS!

Afghanistan have won the toss and have opted to bat!

Hello and Welcome!

Hello and welcome to our live blog on the 2nd T20I between Afghanistan and Ireland. The two teams will be eager to get out a series of positive results before the World Cup. This is a chance for the teams to test out their squads before the more important ODIs and Tests.

SQUADS-

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan(c), Samiullah Shenwari, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Najibullah Zadran, Shafiqullah Shafiq(w), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Malik, Zahir Khan, Usman Ghani, Najeeb Tarakai, Sayed Shirzad, Ziaur Rahman

Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie, Stuart Thompson, Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Stuart Poynter(w), Shane Getkate, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin, Peter Chase, James Shannon, Harry Tector, Andy McBrine, Lorcan Tucker

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Would have been more logical to play more ODIs ahead of World Cup: Virat Kohli
2 India vs Australia: With World Cup in sight Virat Kohli and Co. gear up for series opener in Vizag
3 South Africa vs Sri Lanka: 'Going where no Asian team has gone before', cricket fraternity hails Sri Lanka for historic Test series win