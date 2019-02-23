Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Score Online, AFG vs IRE T20I: Afghanistan look to seal series

Afghanistan vs Ireland, Afg vs Ire 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After going down in the first T20I by five wickets against Afghanistan, Paul Stirling-led Irish side would look for a win on Saturday to square off the three-match series. After electing to bat first in the previous encounter, Ireland could only manage to post 132/6 in their respective 20 overs. Coming into the national side after featuring in the recently-concluded Big Bash League, spinner Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi were instrumental in restrcting the Irish side for a paltry score as the duo shared two wickets each.

In response, Afghanistan got off to a very poor start as they were reduced to 50/5 in 7.2 overs. However, a cautious approach by Najibullah Zadran and Nabi resuced Afghanistan from early damage as the duo chased down the target with four balls to spare.