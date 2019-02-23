Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Score Online, AFG vs IRE T20I: Afghanistan look to seal series

Afghanistan vs Ireland, Afg vs Ire 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After going down in the first T20I by five wickets against Afghanistan, Paul Stirling-led Irish side would look for a win on Saturday to square off the three-match series. After electing to bat first in the previous encounter, Ireland could only manage to post 132/6 in their respective 20 overs. Coming into the national side after featuring in the recently-concluded Big Bash League, spinner Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi were instrumental in restrcting the Irish side for a paltry score as the duo shared two wickets each.
In response, Afghanistan got off to a very poor start as they were reduced to 50/5 in 7.2 overs. However, a cautious approach by Najibullah Zadran and Nabi resuced Afghanistan from early damage as the duo chased down the target with four balls to spare.
Stoppage in Play!
1 over into the game and the sprinklers go off in the square-leg area and players have to walk off. AFG- 5/0
Afghanistan (Playing XI):
Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan(c), Samiullah Shenwari, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Shafiqullah Shafiq(w), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Malik
Ireland (Playing XI):
Paul Stirling(c), Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie, Shane Getkate, Simi Singh, Stuart Poynter(w), George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin, Peter Chase, Lorcan Tucker
TOSS!
Afghanistan have won the toss and have opted to bat!
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the 2nd T20I between Afghanistan and Ireland. The two teams will be eager to get out a series of positive results before the World Cup. This is a chance for the teams to test out their squads before the more important ODIs and Tests.