Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI, AFG vs IRE ODI Live Score: Afghanistan look to continue winning run

Afghanistan vs Ireland, AFG vs IRE 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After securing a comprehensive five-wicket win over Ireland in the first ODI, Afghanistan will look to continue their winning run when both the teams lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on Saturday. Gulbadin Naib, who was named Man of the Match in the previous encounter, returned with excellent figures both with the bat and ball and the team would hope the same from the all-rounder. The 27-year-old Afghanistan cricketer scalped two wickets in 7.2 overs and scored 46 runs in 61 balls.

After electing to bat first, Ireland were bundled out on 161. In response, Afghanistan chased down the paltry target with 49 balls to spare. Catch the LIVE UPDATES of the second ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland.