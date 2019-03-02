Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI, AFG vs IRE ODI Live Score: Afghanistan look to continue winning run

Toggle Menu
Afghanistan vs Ireland, AFG vs IRE 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match: Afghanistan will look to extend their lead when both the teams lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on Saturday.

Afghanistan vs Ireland, AFG vs IRE 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After securing a comprehensive five-wicket win over Ireland in the first ODI, Afghanistan will look to continue their winning run when both the teams lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on Saturday. Gulbadin Naib, who was named Man of the Match in the previous encounter, returned with excellent figures both with the bat and ball and the team would hope the same from the all-rounder. The 27-year-old Afghanistan cricketer scalped two wickets in 7.2 overs and scored 46 runs in 61 balls.

After electing to bat first, Ireland were bundled out on 161. In response, Afghanistan chased down the paltry target with 49 balls to spare. Catch the LIVE UPDATES of the second ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland.

TOSS

Afghanistan have won the toss and have elected to bat first. 

Hello and Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the second ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland at the  Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun. After winning the first ODI of the five-match ODI series, Afghanistan will look to carry forward their winning run and extend their lead to 2-0. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES  

Teams:

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad(w/k), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan(c), Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Samiullah Shenwari, Karim Janat, Sayed Shirzad, Zahir Khan, Fareed Malik, Noor Ali Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Ikram Ali Khil, Aftab Alam, Shapoor Zadran

Ireland: William Porterfield(c), Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, James McCollum, Kevin O Brien, Simi Singh, Stuart Poynter(w/k), George Dockrell, Barry McCarthy, Tim Murtagh, Boyd Rankin, Peter Chase, Andy McBrine, James Cameron-Dow, Lorcan Tucker, Stuart Thompson

