Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch 2nd ODI, TV channel, time in IST

Afghanistan vs Ireland, Afg vs Ire 2nd ODI Live Score Streaming Online: Afghanistan play the second ODI against Ireland on Saturday in hope of doubling their lead after winning the first match by five wickets on Thursday. Gulbadin Naib shone with both bat and ball as Afghanistan produced a clinical performance. Electing to bat, Ireland were folded for 161 in 49.2 overs with Dawlat Zadran (3/35) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3/14) returning with three wickets each. Gulbadin (2/20) also claimed two wickets.

Afghanistan’s top-order and middle-order then fired with opener Mohammad Shahzad (43) and No. 5 Gulbadin (46) taking the team home, scoring 165 for 5 in 41.5 overs. Afghanistan had earlier whitewashed Ireland 3-0 in the three-match T20I series. Here is all you need to know ahead of the second ODI:

When will Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI take place?

Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI will take place on Saturday, March 2nd.

What time will the Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI take place?

Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI will take place at 1:00 PM IST. The toss will happen half an hour before at 12:30 PM IST.

Where will Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI take place?

Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI will take place at Doon Sports Club, Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Which channel will broadcast Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI on TV?

Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI match will be aired live on DSPORT (India).

How to watch the live streaming of Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI?

You can follow live score and updates of the match here on IndianExpress.com