Afghanistan vs. Ireland 2nd ODI abandoned due to rain

Afghanistan opener Hazratullah Zazai staked his claim for a World Cup place by smashing a half-century against Ireland before the second one-day international was abandoned with no result due to rain on Saturday.

Ireland spinners George Dockrell (3-51) and Andy McBrine (2-43) helped to restrict Afghanistan to 250-7 in 48.3 overs before rain arrived.

The 20-year-old Zazai hit five sixes and five boundaries in his 43-ball 67 and shared a solid start of 90 for the opening wicket at almost a run-a-ball after Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan won the toss and chose to bat.

Rahmat Shah (54) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (52) were both dropped early during their half-centuries.

Zazai dominated the opening stand through his powerful hitting before he top edged a slog sweep against offspinner McBrine and was caught in the slips.

Shah and Shahidi had an 87-run third-wicket stand before left-arm spinner Dockrell clean bowled Shah in the 36th over. McBrine bowled Afghan (8) to make it 188-4.

Shahidi, who was dropped by Tim Murtagh at deep square leg when on 16, went on to complete his 50 before being caught at the same position by Simi Singh to give seamer Boyd Rankin (1-38) his only success of the innings.

Afghanistan leads the five-match series 1-0 after winning the first ODI by five wickets.

The third ODI is on Tuesday.