Afghanistan vs Ireland Only Test Live Cricket Score Online, AFG vs IRE Test Live Score: Afghanistan, Ireland eye historic win

Afghanistan vs Ireland, Afg vs Ire Only Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Afghanistan and Ireland are set to face off against each other in a historic Test. The two teams are looking to record their first ever win Test win ever since they were awarded the Test status a couple of years ago. Afghanistan, who are playing in their adopted homeground, Dehradun, will feel that they are in advantage.

On the other hand, Ireland squad is more suited to playing Test format, and they gave a tough fight to Pakistan in their first Test, while Afghanistan were bundled out in front of India. Catch Live score and updates of AFG vs IRE Only Test.