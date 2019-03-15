Afghanistan vs Ireland Only Test Live Cricket Score Online, AFG vs IRE Test Live Score: Afghanistan, Ireland eye historic win

Afghanistan vs Ireland Only Test Live Cricket Score Online, AFG vs IRE Test Live Score: Afghanistan, Ireland eye historic winhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/afghanistan-vs-ireland-1st-odi-live-cricket-score-online-afg-vs-ire-only-test-live-score-5627402/
Afghanistan vs Ireland, Afg vs Ire Only Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Afghanistan and Ireland are set to face off against each other in a historic Test. The two teams are looking to record their first ever win Test win ever since they were awarded the Test status a couple of years ago. Afghanistan, who are playing in their adopted homeground, Dehradun, will feel that they are in advantage.
On the other hand, Ireland squad is more suited to playing Test format, and they gave a tough fight to Pakistan in their first Test, while Afghanistan were bundled out in front of India. Catch Live score and updates of AFG vs IRE Only Test.
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the one-off Test between Afghanistan and Ireland. This is a historic opportunity for both the newly recognised Test teams to pull off their first ever win. Ireland have shown their ability to sprung up surprise in longer formats and will pose a challenge for Afghanistan, despite the latter having the homeground advantage.
Teams:
Afghanistan (From): Mohammad Shahzad(w), Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan(c), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai, Ihsanullah Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Nasir Jamal, Ikram Ali Khil, Wafadar Momand, Waqar Salamkheil, Sayed Shirzad, Zahir Khan
Ireland (From): William Porterfield(c), Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Simi Singh, Kevin O Brien, Stuart Poynter(w), Lorcan Tucker, George Dockrell, James McCollum, Andy McBrine, James Cameron-Dow, Tim Murtagh, Boyd Rankin, Barry McCarthy, Stuart Thompson
