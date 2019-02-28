Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Online, AFG vs IRE ODI Live Score: Ireland lose William Porterfield cheaply

Afghanistan vs Ireland, Afg vs Ire 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After hammering Ireland in the 3-match T20I series, Afghanistan will look to continue their form in the 50-overs format. Ireland will be low on morale after being hit for big sixes in the T20I format, and will be eager to bounce back in the ODIs to boost morale before the World Cup tournament.

Afghanistan, who started cricket several years after Ireland, will be eager to showcase their rise in stature in the world of sport and continue their form with the bat. Catch Live score and updates of Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI Live.