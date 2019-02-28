Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Online, AFG vs IRE ODI Live Score: Ireland lose William Porterfield cheaplyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/afghanistan-vs-ireland-1st-odi-live-cricket-score-afg-vs-ire-live-online-streaming-5604628/
Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Online, AFG vs IRE ODI Live Score: Ireland lose William Porterfield cheaply
Afghanistan vs Ireland, Afg vs Ire 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After hammering Ireland in the 3-match T20I series, Afghanistan will look to continue their form in the 50-overs format. Ireland will be low on morale after being hit for big sixes in the T20I format, and will be eager to bounce back in the ODIs to boost morale before the World Cup tournament.
Afghanistan, who started cricket several years after Ireland, will be eager to showcase their rise in stature in the world of sport and continue their form with the bat. Catch Live score and updates of Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI Live.
Live Blog
WICKET!
Mujeeb Ur Rahman gets the early wicket and Ireland skipper Porterfield has to walk. Drags the carrom ball back in and it rattles the stumps. Went to slap the delivery outside off, but it moves back in, takes the inside edge and hits the stumps. Ireland are 1/1 after two overs with Porterfield scoring 1 run from 9 balls
Underway!
William Porterfield and Paul Stirling come out to open for Ireland. Dawlat Zadran and Mujeeb Ur Rahman share the new ball. Things get underway in Dehradun.
Captain speak
Ireland captain William Porterfield: "We'll have a bat first. We considered that (chasing). with dew coming into effect, but a couple of T20 matches have taken place on this track. Couple of fresh players are in the side."
Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan: "We would have liked to bowl first. We have made lot of changes. The T20s are past games, we are looking forward to today's game. We will try to play positive cricket."
Teams
Afghanistan XI: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan(c), Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran
Ireland XI: William Porterfield(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Simi Singh, James McCollum, George Dockrell, Stuart Poynter(w), Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Tim Murtagh, Boyd Rankin, Barry McCarthy
PITCH REPORT
Comfortable weather for cricket. It's (pitch) very hard. There is no great deal of grass. This surface had 2 T20s on it. It looks really, really good. You get value for your shots out here.
TOSS!
Ireland win toss, elect to bat against Afghanistan in the 1st ODI.
Afghanistan vs Ireland
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland. After the hammering the Irish bowlers received at the hands of Afghanisgtan batsmen in the T20I series, the visitors will be eager to bounce back in style in the ODIs. But against a much fitter, strong Afghanistan side, it might not be that easy.
Afghanistan (From): Mohammad Shahzad(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan(c), Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil, Noor Ali Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Samiullah Shenwari, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Zahir Khan, Aftab Alam, Dawlat Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Karim Janat, Sayed Shirzad, Fareed Malik
Ireland (From): Paul Stirling, William Porterfield(c), Kevin O Brien, Stuart Poynter(w), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Boyd Rankin, Peter Chase, Tim Murtagh, Barry McCarthy, Andy McBrine, James McCollum, James Cameron-Dow, Stuart Thompson
