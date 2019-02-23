Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I: Hazratullah Zazai’s ton helps Afghanistan break plethora of records

Coming into the second clash with an aim to seal the three-match T20I series against Ireland in Dehradun, Afghanistan broke a plethora of records. Openers Hazratullah Zazai and Usman Ghani put up a 236-run opening partnership and Afghanistan ended their innings on 278/3, surpassing the record for highest T20I score by a team. Here are some stats from the astonishing display:

Advertising

– Zazai and Ghani added 236 for the opening wicket, making it the highest opening partnership/ for any wicket in T20Is. Zazai remained unbeaten on 162 off 62 deliveries, while his partner Ghani was removed by Boyd Rankin on 73.

278/3 – Highest T20I total

236 – Highest T20I partnership

16 – Most sixes in an individual T20I innings

162* – Second-highest T20I score

42 balls – Third-fastest men’s T20I ton Just a few records broken by Afghanistan today!#AFGvIRE LIVE ??https://t.co/7szofdyWOt pic.twitter.com/46MW2RXTky — ICC (@ICC) 23 February 2019

– Zazai also became the second batsman to go past the 150-run mark in T20 Internationals and finished 10 runs short of surpassing Aaron Finch’s record for the highest individual score.

– The 20-year-old hit 16 sixes, the most by a batsman in an innings. The previous record 14 by Finch. Zazai’s tally of 16 sixes is also the joint highest across formats in international cricket tied with Rohit Sharma and AB de Villiers.

Congratulations @zazai_3! Amazing innings!! 💪🏼🇦🇫 — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) 23 February 2019

– Zazai’s century came in 42 balls, which makes it the third-fastest in the shortest format of the game.

– Paul Stirling and Kevin O’Brien constructed an opening partnership of 126 which is the highest for Ireland in T20Is on any wicket.

-Most sixes by a team in a T20I – 22

-Most sixes by a player in a T20I – 16 by Zazai

Advertising

-Third highest match aggregate in a T20I – 472 – Afg (278) & Ire (194)