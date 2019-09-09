Rashid Khan leads Afghanistan to maiden Test win over Bangladesh

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Rashid Khan took 6/49 and completed his maiden 10-wicket haul in Test cricket as Afghanistan overcame rain and fading light to beat Bangladesh by a mammoth 224 runs in the one-off Test in Chittagong on Monday.

Just brilliant from Afghanistan. Had 18.3 overs to get 4 wickets with 2 batsmen and did it with overs to spare. Magnificent game for @rashidkhan_19 but how good was everyone else. Their great story continues. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 9, 2019

Rashid, who is playing only his third Test match, took three of the last four wickets as the visitors bowled out Bangladesh for 173 runs in the second innings.

With four wickets in hand, the hosts were given 18.3 overs to survive after play resumed in the final session following a rain break but they succumbed with three overs to spare.

When play began on day five, Afghanistan needed four wickets to win. After a delayed start, Bangladesh resumed their innings with Soumya Sarkar and Shakib Al Hasan.

However, Shakib fell to Zahir Khan and this opened the doors for the Afghans as they gained fresh hope in their pursuit for victory.

Sarkar, along with Mehidy Hasan, dug deep to prevent any further damage. They were successful to an extent as Bangladesh managed to prevent losing any more wickets in the last session.

But tragedy struck when Mehidy was trapped lbw by Rashid Khan. With two wickets in hand, Afghanistan could smell victory.

Courtesy of Rashid’s brilliant spell, the last two wickets fell quickly. The leg-spinner hit the final in the coffin when he took the wicket of Soumya Sarkar, a sharp catch to Ibrahim Zadran at short-leg. This sparked off wild celebrations among the Afghanistan players.

Rashid finished with figures of 21.4-6-49-6. Zahir Khan picked up three wickets. Mohammad Nabi chipped in with one wicket.

# Rashid Khan is the youngest captain in the history of Test cricket to record a maiden win in the format.

# The Afghanistan skipper is also the first player to record a fifty and 10-plus wickets in his debut game as captain in Test cricket

# Bangladesh become the first team to lose a Test against 10 different nations

Brief scores: Afghanistan first innings 342 all out (Rahmat Shah 102, Asghar Afghan 92, Rashid Khan 51; Taijul Islam 4-116) and 260 all out (Ibrahim Zadran 87, Asghar Afgan 50; Shakib Al Hasan 3-58) vs Bangladesh first innings 205 (Mominul Haque 52; Rashid Khan 5-55, Mohammad Nabi 3-56) and 173 in 61.2 overs (Rashid Khan 6-49, Zahir Khan 3-59)