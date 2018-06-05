Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, AFG vs BAN T20 Live Cricket Streaming Online: When and where to watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 Live Streaming: 2nd T20I will be played on Tuesday. (AP Photo) Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 Live Streaming: 2nd T20I will be played on Tuesday. (AP Photo)

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 Live Streaming: Afghanistan and Bangladesh play each other in the second of the three-match T20I series in Dehradun. The second match will be played on Tuesday at the same ground. Afghanistan have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after thrashing Bangladesh. After posting a good total, Afghanistan restricted Bangladesh with a stunning bowling performance. Rashid Khan and Shapoor Zadran starred with the ball for Bangladesh. Tuesday’s match will only be the third T20I between the two teams. Before Sunday’s game, the two teams have played each other on only one occasion, back in 2014 when Bangladesh registered a comfortable win. But Afghanistan will once again start as favourites in the second T20I as they have a confident T20 side with some players making their mark in the highly competitive IPL. Mujeeb Zadran, Rashid and Mohammed Nabi have already shown their might.

When is Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match?

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will take place on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. This will be the second match of Afghanistan-Bangladesh T20I series in India, 2018.

Where is Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match?

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

What time does Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match begin?

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match begins at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match?

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will be not broadcast on TV in India. However, you can watch the match on G TV, OSN sports in Bangladesh.

How do I watch online live streaming of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match?

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match live streaming will not be available on Hotstar. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 match?

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Asghar Stanikzai(c), Najeeb Tarakai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Usman Ghani, Samiullah Shenwari, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Shapoor Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Abu Hider Rony, Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Ariful Haque, Abu Jayed, Abul Hasan

