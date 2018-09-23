Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Asia Cup 2018 Live Score Streaming: Bangladesh, Afghanistan battle for survival

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Streaming: Afghanistan take on Bangladesh. (AP Photo) Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Streaming: Afghanistan take on Bangladesh. (AP Photo)

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Streaming, Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Score Streaming: After losing their first Super Four encounters, both Afghanistan and Bangladesh will fight for survival in the competition when they take on each other in an all-important match on Sunday. Afghanistan will feel they have the mental advantage, having an easy win over their opponents in their last meeting, while Bangladesh would feel they are the underdogs. having lost their last two encounters. The sudden inclusions of Soumya Sarkar and Imrul Kayes, and skipper Mashrafe Mortaza’s unhappiness over it, further shows that everything might not be well within the camp. Catch Live score and updates of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score.