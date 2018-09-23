Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Asia Cup 2018 Live Score Streaming: Bangladesh, Afghanistan battle for survival

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Streaming, Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Score Streaming: After losing their first Super Four encounters, both Afghanistan and Bangladesh will fight for survival in the competition when they take on each other in an all-important match on Sunday. Afghanistan will feel they have the mental advantage, having an easy win over their opponents in their last meeting, while Bangladesh would feel they are the underdogs. having lost their last two encounters. The sudden inclusions of Soumya Sarkar and Imrul Kayes, and skipper Mashrafe Mortaza’s unhappiness over it, further shows that everything might not be well within the camp. Catch Live score and updates of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score.
Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes
Afghanistan Squad: Asghar Afghan(c), Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shenwari, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf
It will be all hands on deck as Afghanistan take on Bangladesh in their second Super Four encounter on Sunday. Afghanistan have emerged as the dark horses in the tournament. They completely dismantled Bangladesh earlier this week, and then almost gave Pakistan a huge upset. Almost being the keyword. If not for Shoaib Malik's experience, Afghanistan would have been in a better spot going into this Super Four match. But for now, both teams have to fight for survival for now and a need to win this match.