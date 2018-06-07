Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20: Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 1 run

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score T20 Live Streaming: Afghanistan eye clean-sweep. (AP Photo)

A supremely confident and optimistic Afghanistan will look to make a clean sweep in the third and final encounter of the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh on Thursday. Despite plying their trade in the adopted home in Dehradun, Afghanistan have risen to the challenge and already taken a 2-0 unassailable lead in the series. Cricket loving fans across the city have also joined the fervor and showered immense love on the team and their favourite star- Rashid Khan. The 19-year-old leggie has enthralled supporters with a brilliant exhibition of leg spin bowling by picking 7 wickets in 2 matches so far. But will he repeat his feat once again to captivate the audience? Going by teammate Shafiqullah Shafiq words- led by Rashid, Afghanistan are only aiming at one result – a whitewash. “With world no 1 bowler Rashid Khan among our ranks, Afghanistan is the best team in the shortest format,” the 28-year-old T20 specialist said before emphasizing that a clean sweep is in order.