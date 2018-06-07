Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20: Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 1 run

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20: Karim Janat would be thanking Rashid Khan for saving the game that had been turned on its head. Bangladesh while chasing 146 needed 30 off the last two overs and Mushfiqur Rahim struck 21 runs in the penultimate over. But Rashid defended 9 runs in the last over to hand Afghanistan a clean sweep win over Bangladesh. Afghanistan had already clinched the series after winning the first two matches but created history on Thursday. Batting first, Afghanistan scored 145/6 in the allotted 20 overs and then etched the win eventually.
Afghanistan and Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun 13 June 2018
Afghanistan 145/6 (20.0)
Bangladesh 144/6 (20.0)
Match Ended ( Day - 3rd T20I ) Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 1 run
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Highlights
A supremely confident and optimistic Afghanistan will look to make a clean sweep in the third and final encounter of the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh on Thursday. Despite plying their trade in the adopted home in Dehradun, Afghanistan have risen to the challenge and already taken a 2-0 unassailable lead in the series. Cricket loving fans across the city have also joined the fervor and showered immense love on the team and their favourite star- Rashid Khan. The 19-year-old leggie has enthralled supporters with a brilliant exhibition of leg spin bowling by picking 7 wickets in 2 matches so far. But will he repeat his feat once again to captivate the audience? Going by teammate Shafiqullah Shafiq words- led by Rashid, Afghanistan are only aiming at one result – a whitewash. “With world no 1 bowler Rashid Khan among our ranks, Afghanistan is the best team in the shortest format,” the 28-year-old T20 specialist said before emphasizing that a clean sweep is in order.
Rashid Khan defended 9 runs in the last over to guide his team to a one-run win over Bangladesh. They also clinch a clean sweep win in the series.
Mushfiqur had turned match on its head in the last over after hammering Janat for 21 runs but Rashid Khan picks a wicket and the important one at a very crucial stage
Bangladesh needed 30 in last 12 and Mushfiqur Rahim has hit three boundaries on the trot to bring down the required rate. They need 18 off 9
Mahmudullah connects this one well and the ball has been sent over the ropes. With this, 50-run partnership also comes up with these two but they are left with a lot of work
Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim are showing good resistanc ehere. Bangladesh lost some quick wickets early on but they are still in the game with 6 wickets in hands
This brings end to Mujeeb's allotted four overs and he has been brilliant with the ball. The spinner gave 23 runs in 4 overs and also picked a wicket
This has been a new strategy from Afghanistan that they get Rashid Khan into the attack after the 10 overs. He went for 7 runs in the first over
Bangladesh lose their captain Shakib for 10 and are struggling at 53/4. Janat takes a perfect revenge as he removes Shakib in this over and Bangladesh have certainly lost the plot in this chase
Shakib al Hasan hammers that one away over the fence. Karim Janat bowls a low yorker angling into the left-hander and Shakib sends the ball out of the park
Another run out in this over and what is this Bangladesh team doing. They have got two settled batsmen taking the long walk back after getting run out. Liton Das will have to depart now
Another one for Afghanistan and they have Soumya Sarkar walking back for 15 off a run out. Sarkar was looking good as he had just struck a boundary and a six but the miscommunication results in his dismissal
Sarkar follows the boundary with a six and Mujeeb is at the receiving end. He is getting some quick runs under his belt for the side
Saoumya Sarkar gets into the action and he gets a boundary on the third man region off Mujeeb. Sarkar edged the ball but it was away from Nabi and ran away for a boundary
Tamim Iqbal disappoints and Mujeeb has his first wicket. Afghanistan have struck early and what a start for them. Can they get more wickets in quick succession?
First boundary of the innings for Liton Das and this has been hammered away by the batsman. Aftab Alam is at the receiving end who is bowling the second over
For Bangladesh, it would be Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal who will begin the proceedings for one last time in the series. Both Tamim and Liton need to give their side a good start to get a positive result in this match
Captain Shakib al Hasan breaks the partnership as he has Zadran packing. He has been caught by Mahmudullah for 15 and we have Shafiqullah in the middle replacing him
Another one goes out of the park and this time it is Shenwari who got his first six. Afghanistan are looking to accelerate and get some runs in the last twoa overs
Another maximum from the innings and Abu Jyed has been struck away for a six by Najibullah Zadran and the batsman follows this with a boundary
Another one bites the dust and Afghanistan are losing wickets in quick succession now. It's Mohammad Nabi who is going back in the hut for 3. Abu Jayed has a wicket now
Just when we were talking about Stanikzai taking on the bowling attack, Ariful Haque has got better off him. And the captain is gone for 27 but Shenwari is still out there in the middle.
Asghar Stanikzai has started to accelerate against the Bangladesh bowlers. On the other hand, Shenwari is silent till now but both the batsmen would be looking to take on the bowlers and get some more runs quickly on the bodard
Asghar Stanikzai hammers the first delivery from the 11th over for a huge six. He has shown his hard-hitting abilities earlier as well and needs to stay till the end today
Abu Jayed gives Bangladesh their second breakthrough as he removes Usman Ghani who had started to look comfortable in the middle.
The play has been resumed and Afghanistan have started to dominate the Bangladesh bowlers. Shahzad has been in sublime touch
The play has between Afghanistan and Bangladesh has been stopped due to wet patches in the outfield
A good over from Bangladesh as they just give one run away in this. Shahzad is looking accelerate as they are in the final over of the Powerplay
Ghani isn't looking comfortable at the moment as he has only scored 1 in 10 deliveries that he has faced. Shahzad though is taking on the bowlers really well
Afghanistan openers have had a brilliant start to this match as well. They have scored 20 runs in first 2 overs and Shahzad is on fire at the moment
Afghanistan begin the innings with Ghani and Shahzad out in the middle. Shahzad gets off the mark with a boundary. The two would again look to begin the innings with authority. Mehidy Hasan has started for Bangladesh
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Shahzad(w), Usman Ghani, Asghar Stanikzai(c), Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Nabi, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Soumya Sarkar, Ariful Haque, Mehidy Hasan, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Islam, Abu Jayed
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third and final T20I between Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Afghanistan have already won the series after beating them in the first two matches.