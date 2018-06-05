Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd: Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets, take unassailable 2-0 lead

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Afghanistan lead Bangladesh 2-0 in three-match series. (Source: AP) Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Afghanistan lead Bangladesh 2-0 in three-match series. (Source: AP)

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Afghanistan took a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh after beating them by 6 wickets in second match. Chasing a target of 135 runs, Afghanistan went over the line with more than one over to spare. They lost a couple of wickets in between but Nabi and Shenwari held the nerves and continued to dominate Bangladesh bowling. Earlier, Abu Hider’s late surge in the final two overs has led Bangladesh to 134/8 in 20 overs. Rashid Khan totally dominated the Bangladesh batting and scalped four wickets in this match to contain the batsmen.