Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 1st T20: Afghanistan win by 45 runs

AFG vs BAN: Leg-spinner Rashid Khan carried his lethal IPL form into international cricket as Afghanistan outplayed Bangladesh by
45 runs in the opening T20 of the three-match series in Dehradun on Sunday. Rashid came to bowl in the 11th over and put his team in a strong position straightaway by removing the experienced Mushfiqur Rahim (20) and Sabbir Rahman (0) off his first two deliveries. Bangladesh could not recover from the blow and ended at 122 all out in response to Afghanistan’s 167 for eight. Afghanistan notched up 167/8 in 20 overs against Bangaldesh after being put into bat first. Shahzad and Ghani gave them a good start while a late surge form Shenwari and Shafiq proved helpful for their side.
Live Blog
Afghanistan take on Bangladesh in the first T20I of the series in Dehradun. Both the sides have some brilliant players in their line up. Afghanistan would be riding on their star spinner Rashid Khan to put a halt on the scoring rate of the opposition while they would expect Mohammad Shahzad to come up with some good strokes as he has done in the past. Bangladesh on the otehr has an experienced line up. Tamim Iqbal will have the onus of scoring quick runs while Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah would be expected to be among the runs.
A spectacular catch from Rashid Khan puts an end to the first T20I between Afghanistan and Bangladesh in Dehradun. Afghanistan go 1-0 up after winning the match by 45 runs as they bowl out Bangladesh for 122. At the halfway mark, Bangladesh looked in control at 80/3.
Shapoor Zadran is on fire. What a brilliant over for the Afghanistani as he claims the wickets of Abul Hasan, Nazmul Islam and Usman Ghani.
18th over - 4 W 1 W 1 W
Mosaddek Hossain departs for 14 as Rashid Khan claims his 50th T20I wicket and becomes the second Afghanistan player to do so. Bangladesh have lost their sixth wicket as they are 114/6 after 17 overs
Mahmudullah sends one over the wide long-off boundary after clearing his front leg. If there is someone who can save Bangladesh (although it looks difficult), it is Mahmudullah.
Back to back wickets for Rashid and he shows his worth in the very first over that he bowls. Bangaldesh have lost five and they are in a spot of bother here
Mahmudullah is gone for 9 and Bangladesh are 74/4. Wickets are tumbling at a good pace here and Afghanistan are now dominating this encounter with Rashid yet to come into the attack. But wait a second he has survived as the replay shows that the ball fell short of Rashid
Nabi traps Liton Das in front of the stumps for 30. Just when we were talking about his contribution so far, Das has been sent back in the dug out and Bangladesh are 64/3 after 8
Liton Das i splaying a brilliant innings here. Bangaldesh lost two big and early wickets in the form of Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal but Das has resisted well to stay at the crease in pressure situation
Liton Das hammers that one away for a maximum. And he follows it with a boundary. Bangladesh have started to accelerate and they have scored 49 in 6 overs
Nabi gets rid off Shaik Al Hasan who has been caught by Mohammad Shahzad for 15. This is a big wicket for Afghanistan as Bangladesh are now 21/2
Bangladesh have pulled things back after losing a wicket on the first delivery. It was a big one but Shakib and Liton Das are shwoing good resistance to keep their side in control
A wicket on the very first ball for Mujeeb as he traps Tamim Iqbal in front of the stumps. That is a huge wicket for Afghanistan as Tamim has the ability to score quick runs and stay at the xrease for long time
Afghanistan notched up 167/8 in 20 overs against Bangaldesh after being put into bat first. Shahzad and Ghani gave them a good start while a late surge form Shenwari and Shafiq proved helpful for their side.
After hitting two maximums on the trot Shafiq has been cleaned up Abul Hassan for 24 off 8. Three more deliveries left in the innings now
Shafiq starts the last over from Abul Hassan with a back to back sixes that takes Afghanistan's total to 160/5 with 4 more deliveries left in the innings
Shenwari has been caught by Mosaddek Hossain off Abu Jayed for 36. But he has dominated the bowler throughly before getting out. Afghanistan are 135.5 after 18 overs
A six followed by a boundary from Shenwari and Abu Jayed is on the receiving end in the 18th over. Afghanistan have pushed the paddle now
100 is up for Afghanistan in 16th over and it comes with a maximum from Shenwari. He can hit the ball hard. Afghanistan should get to a good total after that start
Two wickets in one over for Mahmudullah as he first removes new man Najibullah as he has been caught by Abu Jayed and then cleans up Nabi for a duck
Mohammad Shahzad is gone for 40 as Shakib Al Hasan takes and important wicket. He was dropped earlier in the over but Shakib makes up for that chance and gets the wicket. Afghanistan are 86/2 after 12
Just as we were talking about the boundaries, Abul Hasan bowls a sloer one in Stanikzai's arch and he hammers that one away for a maximum. A brilliant shot from him
Bangladesh have certainly pulled back the scoring rate as they haven't given away any boundaries last some balls. Stanikzai is getting his eye in while Shahzad is playing a cautious innings after the departure of Ghani
Afghanistan finally lose a wicket after a brilliant start. Usman Ghani has to depart for 26 as he plays that one on to his leg stump. Captain Asghar Stnikzai comes out in the middle
This could have been a good over if Abul Hassan hadn't bowled a no ball. He gave just five runs in the first five balls but ends up giving away 11 runs eventually
Afghanistan have a good start in the powerplay oversas they have scored 44 without losing a wicket
Usman Ghani takes on Nazmul Islam and hammers him for maximum over long on for a six. Islam is struggling against these two strikers of the ball. 16 runs came off that over
Captain Shakib al hasan comes into the attack just after the three overs. Afghanistan have started the innings in a brilliant fashion and need to build on the start now
Two boundaries in three deliveries for Usman Ghani and he is on fire as he moves to 10 off 8 very quickly. Afghanistan do consist a line up that can be pretty dangerous on its day
The openers have started the proceedings well. They are keeping a good scoring rate and are also concious about not losing their wicket early in the game.
Afghanistan have got a solid start here as the openers open their account with a boundary apiece. Shahzad is at 5 while Ghani is unbeaten at 4
Mohammad Shahzad and Afghanistan get off the mark with a boundary through mid-wicket. He is someone who whill start hitting the ball aggressively right from the start of the game
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Shahzad(w), Usman Ghani, Asghar Stanikzai(c), Shafiqullah Shafiq, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shenwari, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Shapoor Zadran
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Islam, Abul Hasan, Abu Jayed
Bangladesh win toss, elect to bowl against Afghanistan in Dehradun. This seems to be a good decision as they would have a traget to chase in their mind when Shakib's men come out in the middle