Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 1st T20: Afghanistan win by 45 runs

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Tri-Series ODI: Bangladesh going strong against Sri Lanka (AP Photo)

Afghanistan take on Bangladesh in the first T20I of the series in Dehradun. Both the sides have some brilliant players in their line up. Afghanistan would be riding on their star spinner Rashid Khan to put a halt on the scoring rate of the opposition while they would expect Mohammad Shahzad to come up with some good strokes as he has done in the past. Bangladesh on the otehr has an experienced line up. Tamim Iqbal will have the onus of scoring quick runs while Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah would be expected to be among the runs.