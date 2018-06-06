Watch Video Highlights Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20: Rashid Khan stars in Afghanistan win

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 Highlights: Afghanistan won 2nd T20I. (AP Photo) Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 Highlights: Afghanistan won 2nd T20I. (AP Photo)

Afghanistan won their first series over Bangladesh after they beat them in the second T20I of the three-match series to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. Rashid Khan was once again the star for Afghanistan as he picked up four wickets in the game and Afghanistan won by six wickets in Dehradun.

Afghanistan restricted Bangladesh to a mere 134 for eight in 20 overs mainly due to Rashid’s four-wicket haul. Samiullah Shenwari (49 off 40) and Mohammad Nabi (31* off 15) then made the chase look easy and the their team won in 18.5 overs.

Afghanistan won the first T20I in convincing manner and took a 1-0 lead in the series. That match was played at the same ground. The final match of the series will be played on Thursday. Here are video highlights of the second T20I.

WATCH: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 Match Video Highlights

Afghanistan lead the series 2-0.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd