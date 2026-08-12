Afghanistan to host India in three-match T20I series in Delhi, confirms BCCI

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In a first, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) will host India in a three-match T20I series in India in September.
The Afghans, who toured the country for a one-off Test and three ODIs in June, will return to New Delhi next month to take on Shreyas Iyer’s side, shortly before the Asian Games campaign.
The teams will play three games between September 13 and 17, all set to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital.
“The BCCI is pleased to support the Afghanistan Cricket Board in hosting this T20I series in India. The India-Afghanistan cricketing rivalry has produced some thrilling encounters over the years, with both teams boasting quality cricketers. Afghanistan’s players are also quite popular among fans in India, which is a reflection of the strong bond that has developed between the two cricketing nations. India hosting Afghanistan for their historic first Test in 2018 was another significant milestone in this journey, and since then, we have continued to see regular bilateral engagements between the two teams,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.
Over the years, Afghanistan have adopted India as one of their secondary home venues after playing their first-ever Test in the country in 2018.
In June, India hosted the Afghans in the first-ever Test at the New Chandigarh Stadium. They recorded their biggest-ever Test win by an innings inside three days. The teams then met in a three-match ODI series, the first bi-lateral 50-over series between the sides that India won 3-0.
“We have hosted our home fixtures in both India and the UAE in recent years, and given the importance and scale of this series, we believe India provides an excellent setting for the event. We are confident that the series will create valuable opportunities across commercial, technical, and cricketing areas, while adding a new dimension to our bilateral engagement. We look forward to a successful series and to further strengthening our partnership with the BCCI,” ACB chief Mirwais Ashraf said.
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