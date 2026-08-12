Afghanistan to host India in three-match T20I series in Delhi, confirms BCCI

In a first, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) will host India in a three-match T20I series in India in September.

The Afghans, who toured the country for a one-off Test and three ODIs in June, will return to New Delhi next month to take on Shreyas Iyer’s side, shortly before the Asian Games campaign.

The teams will play three games between September 13 and 17, all set to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital.

“The BCCI is pleased to support the Afghanistan Cricket Board in hosting this T20I series in India. The India-Afghanistan cricketing rivalry has produced some thrilling encounters over the years, with both teams boasting quality cricketers. Afghanistan’s players are also quite popular among fans in India, which is a reflection of the strong bond that has developed between the two cricketing nations. India hosting Afghanistan for their historic first Test in 2018 was another significant milestone in this journey, and since then, we have continued to see regular bilateral engagements between the two teams,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.