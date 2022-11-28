scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Afghanistan seal ODI World Cup spot in India after washout game against Sri Lanka

Afghanistan are sitting safely in seventh place on the current standings, with the top eight sides at the end of the Super League earning automatic spots.

Afghanistan Cricket Team (AP)

Afghanistan have cemented their place in next year’s ICC ODI World Cup in India after the second ODI against hosts Sri Lanka in Pallekele was abandoned due to rain.

Afghanistan received five extra points in the World Cup Super League standings because of the no result that took their total to 115 points in the current cycle.

Dasun Shanaka's side are in 10th place on the standings with just 67 points and only have four matches remaining in this period to try and sneak into the top eight.

Dasun Shanaka’s side are in 10th place on the standings with just 67 points and only have four matches remaining in this period to try and sneak into the top eight.

Sri Lanka will look to pick up valuable 10 points and tie the three-ODI series by defeating Afghanistan in the third ODI in Pallekele on Wednesday.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 12:03:21 pm
