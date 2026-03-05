Afghanistan sack Rashid Khan as T20I captain after group-stage exit from 2026 T20 World Cup

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Thursday announced that it has appointed batter Ibrahim Zadran as the team’s new captain, thus ending Rashid Khan’s tenure in the role. Zadran had been vice-captain to Rashid in the format and has led the team 11 times in the past. The 24-year-old has scored 1865 runs in 65 innings at an average of 33.30 and strike rate of 114.83. He is the fourth-highest T20I run scorer for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan had reached the semifinal of the 2024 T20 World Cup under Rashid’s captaincy. Considered the face of Afghanistan cricket, Rashid became the first bowler to take 700 T20 wickets over the course of the 2026 T20 World Cup. However, Afghanistan failed to make it past the group stage, losing two of the four matches that they played in Group D. This included a heartbreaking defeat to South Africa which was decided only after two Super Overs.