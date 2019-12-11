Asghar Afghan returns as Afghanistan captain in all formats

Asghar Afghan (R) has been reappointed as the Afghanistan captain. (File photo) Asghar Afghan (R) has been reappointed as the Afghanistan captain. (File photo)

The Afghanistan Cricket Board on Wednesday reappointed Asghar Afghan as the skipper across all formats of the game. The country’s cricket board confirmed that the decision was taken by the ACB top management officials.

The 32-year-old was dropped from captaincy on the eve of the World Cup, which was held earlier this year in England. He was then replaced by Gulbadin Naib in the limited-over format, while Rahmat Shah held the helm in the longer format.

However, after a disappointing show in England, where Afghanistan lost all nine matches, all-rounder Rashid Khan was given the responsibility to change the fortune of the team.

Asghar has so far featured in over 100 ODIs and also has the experience of playing all the four Tests that Afghanistan have played so far.

He has one century under his name in ODIs and has slammed a total of 18 half-centuries in all the three formats combined.

