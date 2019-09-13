Afghanistan Premier League’s commercial partner fails to pay money, board cancels 2nd season

The second season of the Afghanistan Premier League (APL) has been cancelled the Afghanistan cricket board has not received rights money from the league’s commercial partner. The board has terminated the agreement, also citing concerns about the integrity of people associated with other partners. APL was scheduled for October this year. While, it was held in the UAE in October, last year.

“The failure by Snixer Sports to pay the complete rights fees of the first edition as per the fees and payment schedule of the agreement and concerns about risks for integrity of the league posed by people connected to Snixer Sports are the reasons for termination that form material breaches of the agreement,” the ACB said in a statement.

The Board has also written to the Attorney General’s Office of the Government of Afghanistan to “fully investigate the administrative allegations of corruption in the league” and that it remained committed to “ensuring transparency in all its affairs and is accountable to all stakeholders.”

It is the second such league which has landed in problems. Just a month back, the inaugural season of the Euro T20 Slam was postponed indefinitely, only two weeks prior to its scheduled start. Last year, top cricketers like Chris Gayle and Shahid Afridi had featured in the Afghanistan Premier League.