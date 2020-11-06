Afghanistan look forward to form a national women’s team: ACB

A training camp for 40 female cricketers was setup and out of which 25 will be selected and awarded with the contract.(Twitter/ACBofficials)

After already making a mark with the men’s team, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) are now looking forward to extend the sport among the females of the country. As per a statement released by the board on Thursday, ACB are planning to form a national women’s team and hand the group with a central contract.

According to the statement, a training camp for 40 female cricketers was setup and out of which 25 will be selected and awarded with the contract.

To form a National women’s team, ACB had organized a training camp for 40 female cricketers out of which 25 were selected and will be awarded central contracts very soon.

During the camp, which was commenced on 17th October, the players were trained in batting, bowling, fielding, and to strengthen their physical fitness.

As per ICC requirements, ACB wants to have a women cricket team albeit adhering to the traditional Afghan and Islamic values. ACB also intends to hold a training camp in near future for the women’s team in one of the Islamic countries.

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan men’s team are placed 10th in both ICC ODIs and T20Is ranking.

