Rashid Khan on Afghanistan’s World Cup exit: ‘We faced two top teams in four days’

Afghanistan’s early exit from the T20 World Cup, following consecutive defeats to New Zealand and South Africa, has left captain Rashid Khan reflecting on what might have been. The team’s campaign in the so-called “Group of Death”—which also included Canada and the UAE—was always going to be an uphill battle, with at least one of the tournament’s heavyweights destined for an early exit.

Unlike the 2024 edition, where Afghanistan defied expectations to reach their first-ever semi-final after navigating a group featuring West Indies and New Zealand, this year’s tournament offered no such fairytale. With their final group match against Canada in Chennai on Thursday, Rashid Khan opened up about the unique pressures of starting the competition against two of the world’s best teams in quick succession.

The challenge of a tough draw

“This campaign was different,” Rashid admitted. “We had to play New Zealand and South Africa in just four days. There’s no room for error; any mistake, and you’re out. In T20 cricket, if you slip up, it’s very hard to come back. To reach the Super 8s, you have to beat big teams. For the semi-finals, you need to beat even bigger ones.”

Rashid’s comments underscore the brutal reality of modern T20 cricket, where a single loss can derail an entire campaign. He pointed to Australia’s shock early exit after a defeat to Zimbabwe as proof that no team can afford to take any opponent lightly. “Australia didn’t even make the Super 8s,” he noted.

“In these games, you can’t underestimate anyone. The first two matches were critical. Last year, wins against New Zealand and Uganda early on gave us momentum. Starting with big teams is a different challenge, but we must learn and improve for next time.”

The impact of Jonathan Trott

Thursday’s match against Canada will also mark the end of an era, as it will be the final game for head coach Jonathan Trott. Since taking over, Trott has been instrumental in transforming Afghanistan from underdogs into genuine contenders. Under his guidance, the team reached the semi-finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup and came agonizingly close to qualifying for the knockouts in the 2023 50-over World Cup.

“Jonathan Trott’s last game with us is tomorrow,” Rashid said. “He’s taken Afghanistan cricket to a new level. He’s worked incredibly hard with every player, not just on skills but on mindset. We’ll miss him. He’s been key in putting us on the right path, both on and off the field.”

Story continues below this ad

Looking ahead: The 2027 50-over World Cup

With the next men’s ICC event, the 50-over World Cup in South Africa, on the horizon, Rashid is already thinking about the challenges ahead. The conditions in Africa will be vastly different from the sub-continental pitches where Afghanistan have traditionally thrived, and Rashid knows that individual players will need to step up.

“Nothing will come easy now,” he warned. “Teams will come at us with new plans. We must upgrade our skills, stay ahead of the opposition, and handle pressure better. The World Cup in South Africa is a big test. We need to be fully prepared, both mentally and skill-wise. It’s not just about talent; it’s about how we adapt and perform when it matters most.”

A team in transition

Afghanistan’s journey from minnows to semi-finalists has been one of the most inspiring stories in modern cricket. However, the road ahead is filled with challenges. The team will need to find a way to replace Trott’s influence, adapt to new conditions, and continue to punch above their weight.

Rashid’s leadership will be crucial in this transition. His ability to inspire his teammates and his own performances with both bat and ball have been vital to Afghanistan’s success. As the team looks to build on their recent achievements, the focus will be on consistency, adaptability, and the ability to handle pressure in high-stakes matches.

Story continues below this ad

Conclusion: Lessons learned

For Afghanistan, the 2026 T20 World Cup will be remembered as a missed opportunity, but also as a learning experience. The lessons from this campaign—about the importance of scheduling, the need to respect every opponent, and the value of momentum—will be invaluable as they prepare for future challenges.

As Rashid put it, “We have to be well prepared. Teams will come against us with different plans, but how we manage ourselves, upgrade our skills, and stay one step ahead will determine our success. The next World Cup is a big challenge, but we’re ready to face it head-on.”