Afghanistan bowler pulls out of Big Bash after Cricket Australia withdraws from ODI series

Afghanistan seamer Naveen-ul-Haq slammed Cricket Australia for their decision to withdraw from the ODI series against Afghanistan scheduled in March.

Naveen ul Haq called the decision “childish” and accused Australia of taking away Afghans’ only reason for happiness instead of being supportive.

He also said that he would not be participating in the Big Bash League (BBL).

“Time to say won’t be participating in big bash after this until they stop these childish decisions that’s how they went about the one-off test now ODI when a country is going through so much in place off being supportive you want to take the only reason of happiness from them,” he wrote on Twitter.

Another Afghan player Najib Zadran tweeted and wrote: “iI was not expecting a country like Australia Really shocked & suprised by the decision of @CricketAus Sports & politics are 2 different things & sports definitely should not be suffered due to politics.but at the end of the day politics win @ACBofficials @MirwaisAshraf16”.

Australia on Thursday pulled out of an upcoming men’s one-day international cricket series against Afghanistan, citing more restrictions on women’s rights in the country by the Taliban government.

Australia was to meet Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates for three matches in March. But following consultation with the Australian government and other groups, Cricket Australia said Thursday it scrapped the series.

In a statement on Thursday, Cricket Australia said the decision to withdraw from the men’s ODIs followed recent Taliban restrictions on women’s and girls’ education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms.

“CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country,” CA said.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board said it would issue a statement later on Thursday.