Monday, June 13, 2022
Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 21 runs to take series

Afghanistan came into the T20 internationals after sweeping Zimbabwe 3-0 in the one-day international series.

By: AP | Harare |
June 13, 2022 10:16:41 am
Afghanistan take a 2-0 lead in the T20I series, winning the second match by 21 runs. (Twitter/ @ZimCricketv)

Afghanistan extended its successful tour of Zimbabwe by clinching their Twenty20 series after a 21-run victory in the second match.

That gave the visitors a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Pace bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi took 1-19 with a display of economic bowling at Harare Sports Club. He was the key bowler in restricting Zimbabwe to 149-7 after Afghanistan chose to bat first and scored 170-5.

Najibullah Zadran was Afghanistan’s top scorer with 57 runs, before being run out, while captain Mohammad Nabi hit 43 not out.
Zadran smashed six fours and one six in his 46-ball innings.

In reply, Zimbabwe opener Innocent Kaia was run out for 54 with Sikandar Raza dismissed for 41 by star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (2-32), as the hosts fell short in the end.

“It is good that we won the series,” Nabi said.

“The Zimbabwean guys batted very well, especially Raza and Kaia. When Rashid took the Raza wicket, that was the most important wicket for us, the game changed.” The third T20 game is on Tuesday.

