Toggle Menu
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets in first ODIhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/afghanistan-beat-ireland-by-5-wickets-in-first-odi-5605628/

Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets in first ODI

Gulbadin Naib shone with both bat and ball as Afghanistan produced a clinical performance to notch up a five-wicket win over Ireland in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets in first ODI
Gulbadin Naib shone with both bat and ball as Afghanistan produced a clinical performance to notch up a five-wicket win over Ireland. (Source: Twitter/ACBofficials)

Gulbadin Naib shone with both bat and ball as Afghanistan produced a clinical performance to notch up a five-wicket win over Ireland in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series in Dehradun on Thursday.

Electing to bat, Ireland were folded for 161 in 49.2 overs with Dawlat Zadran (3/35) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3/14) returning with three wickets each. Gulbadin (2/20) also claimed two wickets.

Paul Stirling (89) was the top-scorer for Ireland but they failed to put on partnerships with only three batsmen reaching double figures. George Dockrell (37) and Kevin O’ Brien (10) were the other two contributors.

Afghanistan’s top-order and middle-order then fired with opener Mohammad Shahzad (43) and No. 5 Gulbadin (46) taking the team home, scoring 165 for 5 in 41.5 overs.

Hazratullah Zazai (25) and Rahmat Shah (22) too contributed for Afghanistan. Boyd Rankin (2/48) scalped two wickets, while Simi Singh (1/19), Barry McCarthy (1/33) and Dockrell (1/31) were the other wicket takers for Ireland.

Advertising

Afghanistan had earlier whitewashed Ireland 3-0 in the three-match T20I series.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Be cautious of any potential financial scams during World Cup: ICC warns cricket fans
2 England vs West Indies 4th ODI thriller: Revisiting four of the highest-scoring ODIs
3 Sad to lose two points, but series win over England will boost our confidence: Mithali Raj