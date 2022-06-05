Afghanistan beat host Zimbabwe by 60 runs in 1st ODI

June 5, 2022 10:08:26 am
Rahmat Shah hit 94 and Mohammad Nabi took four wickets as Afghanistan beat host Zimbabwe by 60 runs in the first of three One-Day Internationals in Harare.
Afghanistan haven’t lost an ODI series against the Zimbabweans in five contests since the first meeting in 2014, and underlined its status as series favourite with a dominant performance at Harare Sports Club on Saturday. The Afghans totalled 276-5 before bowling out the host for 216.
Shah and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi were cautious at the start of their partnership then lashed out after reaching their half-centuries. They shared 181 for the third wicket.
Shah dominated pace and spin and was comfortable at the crease while cracking seven fours and three sixes from 120 balls in a man-of-the-match effort.
Shahidi scored 88 from 104, including 13 boundaries.
Both fell to Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani, who took 4-52 on his return to international cricket after a stint as a practice bowler for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League.
In pursuit, Zimbabwe was unable to form meaningful partnerships.
Afghanistan off-spinner Mohammad Nabi was the chief tormentor with 4-34 as Zimbabwe failed to sustain a late fight led by all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who went out leg before on 67 to Rashid Khan.
The second ODI is on Monday.
