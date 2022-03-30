Afghanistan appoints former England batter Graham Thorpe as head coach

Graham Thorpe's name was declared by the ACB as the full-time replacement for Lance Klusener, who resigned in November after a two-year tenure. (Twitter)

On Tuesday, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) appointed former England batter Graham Thorpe as head coach of the Afghanistan men’s cricket team. Thorpe was among the three people who were sacked after England’s below-average Ashes campaign Down Under along with head coach Chris Silverwood and managing director Ashley Giles.

Thorpe, who is now 52, has represented England in 100 Tests from 1993 to 2005 and scored 6744 runs at 44.66 with 16 centuries. He has also played 82 One Day Internationals for England and amassed 2380 runs with 21 half-centuries under his name in the format. His name was declared by the ACB as the full-time replacement for Lance Klusener, who resigned in November after a two-year tenure.

In a press release, the board stated, “The ACB had launched the recruitment process for hiring a new head coach, through which Graham Thorpe was selected as the best available nominee for the position”.

Former English middle-order batter Graham Thorpe has been named as the new head coach of our national men’s cricket team. He will step up into the role of head coach ahead of the upcoming international events of Afghanistan. MORE: https://t.co/TrUDN3RCKJ pic.twitter.com/Xtees6hHqm — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) March 29, 2022

The other names in contention included Former Pakistan players Misbah-ul-Haq and Azhar Mahmood were also there on the list but Thorpe ended up taking the contract.

After England’s defeat in the final Test at Hobart, Thorpe instigated controversy by shooting the arrival of police officers to break up an early-morning drinking session involving several English and Australian players. The police were called after Thorpe was smoking a cigar in an indoor space, which is against the law in Tasmania.