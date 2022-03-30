scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Must Read

Afghanistan appoints former England batter Graham Thorpe as head coach

The other names in contention included Former Pakistan players Misbah-ul-Haq and Azhar Mahmood were also there on the list but Thorpe ended up taking the contract. 

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: March 30, 2022 9:15:34 am
Graham Thorpe, Graham Thorpe Afghanistan, Afghanistan Graham Thorpe, sports news, indian expressGraham Thorpe's name was declared by the ACB as the full-time replacement for Lance Klusener, who resigned in November after a two-year tenure. (Twitter)

On Tuesday, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) appointed former England batter Graham Thorpe as head coach of the Afghanistan men’s cricket team. Thorpe was among the three people who were sacked after England’s below-average Ashes campaign Down Under along with head coach Chris Silverwood and managing director Ashley Giles.

Thorpe, who is now 52, has represented England in 100 Tests from 1993 to 2005 and scored 6744 runs at 44.66 with 16 centuries. He has also played 82 One Day Internationals for England and amassed 2380 runs with 21 half-centuries under his name in the format. His name was declared by the ACB as the full-time replacement for Lance Klusener, who resigned in November after a two-year tenure.

In a press release, the board stated, “The ACB had launched the recruitment process for hiring a new head coach, through which Graham Thorpe was selected as the best available nominee for the position”.

The other names in contention included Former Pakistan players Misbah-ul-Haq and Azhar Mahmood were also there on the list but Thorpe ended up taking the contract.

After England’s defeat in the final Test at Hobart, Thorpe instigated controversy by shooting the arrival of police officers to break up an early-morning drinking session involving several English and Australian players. The police were called after Thorpe was smoking a cigar in an indoor space, which is against the law in Tasmania.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open 2022
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Mar 30: Latest News