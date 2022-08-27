scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Afghanistan annihilate Sri Lanka by eight wickets in Asia Cup opener

The win also gave a big push to Afghanistan's net run-rate (5.176) as they climbed to the top spot in Group B to brighten their Super 4 chances.

Afghanistan cantered home in just 10.1 overs to register a big win in their milestone 100th T20 International.(Twitter/Afghanistan Cricket Board)

Afghanistan produced a dominating all-round display to thrash a below-par Sri Lanka by eight wickets and start their Asia Cup campaign on a resounding note on Saturday. Opting to bowl, Afghanistan first produced a sensational bowling effort to dismiss Sri Lanka for a paltry 105 in 19.4 overs.

This was the first time Afghanistan bowled out a team without Rashid Khan (4-0-12-0) taking a wicket which underlined their show as a collective bowling unit. Left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi (3/11) rattled the top-order before spinners Mohammad Nabi (2/14) and Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman stifled the Lankans in the middle overs.

In reply, Afghanistan cantered home in just 10.1 overs to register a big win in their milestone 100th T20 International. Young wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz gave Afghanistan a fiery start, smashing an 18-ball 40, while Hazratullah Zazai took the team over the line with an unbeaten 37 off 28 balls (5x4s, 1×6).

The win also gave a big push to Afghanistan’s net run-rate (5.176) as they climbed to the top spot in Group B to brighten their Super 4 chances. Group B also features Bangladesh, who take on Afghanistan at Sharjah on Tuesday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industryPremium
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industry
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...Premium
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and mythPremium
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

The 20-year-old Rahmanullah, who overturned an lbw decision after being given out for nought, was all class as he toyed with the Lankan bowling attack. Be it drives, pulls or lofted shots, Rahmanullah displayed an array of shots to take Afghanistan home comfortably.

His flawless innings, however, came to an end when he stepped out to leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, only to be foxed by a slower one. But it was too little too late as Afghanistan had all the time in their hands with just 23 needed from 13.5 overs.

The only blip in his sensational innings was when he was trapped in front and looked plumb but on review the ball tracking showed it was missing the leg stump. Earlier, Farooqi (3/11) did the damage at the top, including wickets off successive deliveries in the opening over.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka had a horrendous start as they slumped to 5/3 inside two overs with Farooqi inflicting a double blow in consecutive deliveries in the opening over. The only respite for the Islanders came from Bhanuka Rajapaksa who led their recovery with a stroke-filled 29-ball 38 (5x4s, 1×6). But two clumsy run-outs in two balls exposed the Lankans inexperience in the middle.

First it was Nabi who came up with a direct throw to end Rajapaksa’s brilliant counter-attacking knock and then another mad running saw the dismissal of Maheesh Theekshana in the very next ball to leave Sri Lanka tottering at 69/8.

They were in danger of getting all out inside 15 overs after Nabi reduced them to 75 for 9.
Chamika Karunaratne showed the rearguard action with a 38-ball 31 (3×4, 1×6) to take them past 100.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 11:25:32 pm
Next Story

Day after 15-year-old found killed, police look for two friends

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Rahul Dravid recovers from Covid, to join team for India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

Rahul Dravid recovers from Covid, to join team for India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth
Express Research

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Premium
Tejashwi, Nityanand Rai row hots up over CBI raids

Tejashwi, Nityanand Rai row hots up over CBI raids

Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Not knowing how to tackle stress makes it more stressful: Fitbit

Not knowing how to tackle stress makes it more stressful: Fitbit

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk
In Pics: Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua, keeps heavyweight belts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 27: Latest News