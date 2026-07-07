Afghan pacer Shapoor Zadran passes away after battling rare immune disorder

Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran who was battling a rare immune disorder called Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) syndrome, breathed his last on Tuesday, a day before his 39th birthday. HLH is a hyperinflammatory syndrome which compromises the immune system. A left arm seamer, has represented Afghanistan in 44 ODIs and 36 T20Is between 2009 and 2020.

“With profound grief and deep sorrow, the Afghanistan Cricket Board mourns the passing of former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran. Shapoor Zadran was one of the foundation-laying figures of Afghanistan cricket, whose dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment played a vital role in the rise and development of the game in our country. He was among the proud cricketers who stood at the heart of Afghanistan’s early cricket journey and helped build the path that brought Afghan cricket to the international stage,” Afghanistan Cricket Board posted on X.

Throughout his career, Shapoor served Afghanistan cricket with honor, courage, and pride. His contributions and achievements will always remain an important part of the history of Afghanistan cricket, and his efforts in the service of the national team will never be forgotten. Beyond his achievements on the field, Shapoor Zadran was a true source of inspiration for many young Afghan cricketers and for cricket followers across the world. His fighting spirit, determination, and love for the game gave hope to many and encouraged a generation to dream bigger and believe in the future of Afghanistan cricket. The Afghanistan Cricket Board extends its heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to his family, friends, loved ones, former teammates, and the entire Afghan cricket community. His loss is deeply felt, and his memory will forever remain alive in the hearts of the people of Afghanistan and the cricketing world. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” it added.

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ With profound grief and deep sorrow, the Afghanistan Cricket Board mourns the passing of former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran. Shapoor Zadran was one of the foundation-laying figures of Afghanistan cricket, whose dedication,… pic.twitter.com/iPIAJ6HLkq — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) July 7, 2026

Several members of the Afghanistan team, including skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rashid Khan, and Mohammad Nabi had visited him in the hospital during the course of his treatment. Zadran was Afghanistan’s most successful bowler in the 2015 ODI World Cup, taking 10 wickets.

He recorded his career-best figures of 4/24 against the Netherlands on his ODI debut in August 2009, and claimed an overall 43 wickets in 44 matches for Afghanistan.

In 36 T20Is, Zadran took 37 wickets with a career-best of 3/40 against Bangladesh in Dehradun in June 2018.

He also played 9 First-Class matches taking 17 wickets, and claimed an overall 57 wickets in 56 List A matches and another 90 scalps in 83 T20s.