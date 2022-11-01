Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: AFG take on SL in battle of survival

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 Live Commentary and Cricket Score: The bottom two team of Group 1 will lock horns on Tuesday as they vie to survive the proverbial group of death. Afghanistan have played 3 matches and have accumulated 2 points, with two of their matches getting washed out. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have just won 1 match and lost 2 and are level on points with Afghanistan. The team which will lose this one is almost guaranteed to miss out on the next round but the winner will not be in an advantageous either, with them having to depend on other teams to even have a faint whiff of qualifying.
Follow AFG vs SL live score and updates below.
Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are occupying the bottom two spots in Group 1 with just two points to their names and, with both Australia and New Zealand having made their way to five points already, they will need to win both of their remaining encounters to stay alive in the semi-final race.
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka game in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. Afghanistan will play Sri Lanka without their hard-hitting opening batsman Hazratullah Zazai as he will miss the remainder of the World Cup due to an abdominal muscle strain. Zazai will be replaced by travelling reserve Gulbadin Naib in Afghanistan’s 15-player squad for the tournament in Australia.