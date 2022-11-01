Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: AFG take on SL in battle of survival

AFG vs SL Live Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022 32nd Match, Super 12 Group 1: Afghanistan take on Sri Lanka in Brisbane.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 Live Commentary and Cricket Score: The bottom two team of Group 1 will lock horns on Tuesday as they vie to survive the proverbial group of death. Afghanistan have played 3 matches and have accumulated 2 points, with two of their matches getting washed out. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have just won 1 match and lost 2 and are level on points with Afghanistan. The team which will lose this one is almost guaranteed to miss out on the next round but the winner will not be in an advantageous either, with them having to depend on other teams to even have a faint whiff of qualifying.

