Tuesday, October 23, 2018
Adjudicator upholds Nasir Jamshed’s 10-year ban from cricket

Nasir Jamshed's 10-year ban on Monday for his involvement in spot-fixing in the Pakistan Super League.

By: AP | Published: October 22, 2018 8:23:20 pm

Nasir Jamshed, Nasir Jamshed news, Nasir Jamshed updates, Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB, PSL, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Nasir Jamshed was also arrested in Britain by the National Crime Agency last year in connection with the PSL investigation before he was released on bail. (Source: Express Archive)

An independent adjudicator upheld Nasir Jamshed’s 10-year ban on Monday for his involvement in spot-fixing in the Pakistan Super League.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement that retired Justice Hamid Farooq found the punishment “perfectly justified” and shall remain in force.

Jamshed, a 28-year-old left-handed opening batsman, had appealed against the PCB verdict two months ago.

The tribunal also handed Jamshed a life ban from being involved in the management or administration of cricket and put his name on a list of players to be avoided by cricketers and all stakeholders.

However, the adjudicator set aside both sanctions because they fell outside the anti-corruption code.

The PCB had charged Jamshed with violating seven of its anti-corruption codes and believed he was the main cricketer behind approaching and soliciting other players for spot-fixing.

The other Pakistan players who were fined and banned for spot-fixing in 2017 include Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Irfan and Shahzaib Hasan.

