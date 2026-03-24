Aditya Birla Group-led consortium acquires Royal Challengers Bengaluru for USD 1.78 billion

A consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group (ABG) emerged as the lead bidder to acquire the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for a whopping USD 1.78 billion (approximately Rs 16,706 crore).

Other parties involved in the group are Blackstone, an equity firm of which Viral Patel is the CEO, Bolt Ventures, owned by American investor David Blitzer, and media conglomerate Times of India.

“Aditya Birla Group (“ABG”), The Times of India Group (“Times”), Bolt Ventures (“Bolt”), and Blackstone’s perpetual private equity strategy, BXPE (“Blackstone”) have signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (“RCB”), encompassing both the men’s Indian Premier League franchise and the Women’s Premier League franchise, from United Spirits Limited (“USL”), a subsidiary of Diageo plc. The transaction values the franchise at INR 166.6 billion (approximately US$1.78 billion),” confirmed the development by the new consortium on Tuesday.