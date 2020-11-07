‘What a catch’: Adelaide Strikers players display excellent teamwork in WBBL

Adelaide Strikers players Madeline Penna and Tahlia McGrath combined to complete a great relay catch.(Screengrab)

Along with batting and bowling, cricket has witnessed a significant rise in the fielding standards over the years. With the game being reduced to 120 balls and sometimes even 60, the players are required to be uptight and an error in the field can change the course of the game.

A similar episode was witnessed in the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League when Adelaide Strikers players Madeline Penna and Tahlia McGrath combined to complete a great relay catch. During the match between Strikers and Brisbane Heat, McGrath held onto a stunning catch to send Heat batter Amelia Kerr back in the dugout.

The incident took place in the first delivery of the 17th over, when Heat required 35 runs off the final 18 deliveries. In the search of a big hit, Kerr tried to smash a full-toss off Amanda Wellington towards the mid-wicket region, but failed to get the desired connection.

What followed next left most in shock as Penna ran towards the ball and leaped towards her left to complete a sensational catch. However, the fielder failed to get hold of the ball as it brushed her hands and went behind. Anticipating her teammate failing to latch onto the ball, McGrath ran behind Penna and completed a superlative effort, leaving everyone in the pitch stunned.

Strikers eventually went on to win the contest by 18 runs. After posting 153/8 on the board, they restricted Heat on 135/8 in 20 overs.

