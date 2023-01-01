Adelaide Strikers believe Melbourne Stars Marcus Stoinis should have been timed out

Adelaide Strikers star Adam Hose has lashed out on umpires for not adjudging Melbourne Star’s Marcus Stoinis “timed out” as the all-rounder was too slow to arrive at the crease. Stoinis’ stunning 74 off 34 balls ensured the Melbourne side snuck home for an eight-run win on New Year’s Eve.

The rule states that at the fall of a wicket, the incoming batter must be ready to face within 75 seconds. If the batter fails to arrive in time, they must stand to the side of the pitch for the first delivery of their innings and allow the bowler – in this case Wes Agar – a free ball at the stumps. If the ball strikes the wicket, the batter is out bowled.

Adelaide Strikers Adam Hose said Stoinis could have been sent packing first ball had the umpires upheld the Strikers’ appeal.

6 6 6 4 6 😤 This was insane from @MStoinis smashing 28 runs off an over! #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/fIoQvnJIzX — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) December 31, 2022

“To be honest, I was at cover for his first ball and I’m pretty certain he timed out – 75 seconds, he wasn’t ready,” Hose said after the match.

“I just hope that if it is the rule then we can play by it. That’s my only experience of the clock being run out.

“We asked the question, we appealed, but nothing happened. I’m pretty certain his time was up,” said Hose.

Straight back over his head! 💥 #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/fMRIeoJrf1 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 31, 2022

Eleven days earlier, against Sydney Thunder, Englishman Hose, was still scratching his guard and gardening when batting partner Matt Short yelled “Hosie, face up” as the 75-second countdown almost expired.

“Umpires have been very hot on me the last couple of games getting to the crease,” Hose said.

“I’ve been warned about it a few times and had to change my first-ball routine.

Advertisement

“I guess that’s why my frustration came in, because they’ve been very hot on me.

“I just hope, moving forward into the rest of the tournament, if it’s going to be a rule then it has to be enforced.”

Stoinis was aware of the ticking clock but rejected Hose’s claim, insisting Adelaide’s field was not set in time and thus he shouldn’t have been timed out.

Advertisement

“I checked centre, then I was standing off because I could see the field moving,” he said.

“I actually didn’t know that I had to stand there regardless,” Stoinis said of the rule.

Stoinis was critical of the Strikers’ for trying the same thing with teammate Hilton Cartwright in the 14th over, and suggested it wasn’t something they should try again.

“The same thing happened with Hilts,” he said.

“They (Strikers) appealed for that but the field was moving so it ended up being a dead ball.

Advertisement

“I wouldn’t appeal (for that). The rule is in place if someone is trying to take advantage and slow the game down,” Stoinis said of the Strikers.