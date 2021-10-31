scorecardresearch
Sunday, October 31, 2021
‘We are wary of what they are able to do’: Adam Zampa on Bangladesh

Australia have won two of their three matches and will now play Bangladesh and the West Indies in their remaining Group 1 matches of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

By: PTI |
October 31, 2021 4:58:26 pm
Australia's Adam Zampa in action at the T20 World Cup. (Reuters)

After their demoralising defeat to England, Australia would need to quickly pick themselves up as they face Bangladesh in almost a must-win match in the T20 World Cup.

Speaking about Bangladesh, leg spinner Adam Zampa, who went for 37 runs in his three overs against England, said on Sunday that the Aussies are “wary of what they can do” – with reference to the 4-1 loss Australia suffered in Bangladesh in a recent five-match T20 internationals series.

However, Zampa pointed out the “wicket in Dhaka for that series was probably one of the worst international wickets that we’ve come up against.”

The leg spinner also said the Bangladesh batters pose a different set of challenges compared to say the big hitting players like Jos Butler of England, who single handedly demolished the Australian bowling on Saturday.

Bangladesh are yet to win a game having lost all three matches and are virtually out of reckoning for a semifinal spot.
Australia will play Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday.

